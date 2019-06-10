Superbowl Champion Kam Chancellor Expands Men's Shoe Collection into Seattle Market

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbowl Champion and recently retired Legion of Boom member Kam Chancellor, and wife Tiffany, today launched the Chancellor Collection in Seattle's Market Street Shoes.

The men's shoe line was created in partnership with Chicago-based men's shoe company Marc Nolan. After debuting in two Chicago locations this spring, the Collection is expanding into a Seattle brick and mortar location for the first time.

After neck injuries prevented medical clearance to play last season, the four-time NFL pro bowler retired earlier this month to pursue life after football in business, mentorship and fashion. In collaboration with Tiffany, an actress and model, the couple's first entrepreneurial venture was to make a luxury aesthetic shoe that would be affordable and accessible to their young fans and followers.

The Chancellors have a long history and passion for the fashion industry. Tiffany began modeling at age three and pursued it as a career after graduating college. She has since done commercial modeling for companies like K-Mart, Sketchers and Toyota.

Kam has appeared on the runway at New York Fashion Week. The couple also attended shows and events at both Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks earlier this year.

The Chancellor Collection retails for $115 and is now available at Marc Nolan, Market Street Shoes and online. The Collection will launch the first 'his' and 'hers' line this summer.

About Marc Nolan

Marc Nolan brings well-crafted shoes to fashionable men for modest prices. Established in 2017, Marc Nolan began as a labor of love dedicated to founder Sebastian Malczewski's son Nolan. Proudly designed in Chicago, the company gives customers a luxury shopping experience without the cost. Every day, with every step on your journey – think style, think Marc Nolan. Kam and Tiffany Chancellor married in July 2017. Following Kam's NFL career as strong safety for the Seattle Seahawks and Tiffany's acting and modeling career, the couple is pursuing their passions for fashion and business.

SOURCE Marc Nolan

Related Links

https://marcnolan.com

