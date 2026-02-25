Superbrewed Achieves Commercial Production of SB1™ with Döhler; Döhler Ventures Makes Strategic Investment

Global ingredient leader manufactures FDA-reviewed GRAS postbiotic protein at European facility as U.S. launch begins amid accelerating protein demand

NEW CASTLE, Del. and DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbrewed Food today announced that Döhler has established commercial production of Superbrewed's SB1™, marking the first commercial-scale manufacturing of an FDA-reviewed GRAS ('no questions' letter) postbiotic protein. Döhler Ventures has also made a strategic investment in Superbrewed, reinforcing its long-term commitment to fermentation-enabled nutrition and the global expansion of SB1™.

Superbrewed's SB1™ Postbiotic Cultured Protein

This milestone marks Superbrewed's transition from development to the first phase of commercial production. SB1™ is being manufactured at a Döhler European production facility, leveraging Döhler's global scale, quality systems, and ingredient expertise. Initial commercial volumes are now shipping into premium sports and lifestyle nutrition applications in the United States.

"Establishing commercial production with Döhler is a defining step for Superbrewed," said Bryan Tracy, CEO of Superbrewed Food. "Döhler's global manufacturing platform and commercialization capabilities position SB1™ to scale efficiently and meet accelerating demand for high-quality protein."

SB1™ is a fermentation-derived Postbiotic Cultured Protein — a whole-food protein ingredient that delivers high-quality protein alongside meaningful levels of naturally occurring B-vitamins and essential minerals, enabling structure/function claims in finished products. SB1™ is also allergen-free, non-GMO, and vegan, supporting clean-label, nutrient-dense formulations across nutrition and food applications.

The launch comes amid a structural shift in dietary demand, including increased focus on sugar reduction and protein-rich nutrition, as GLP-1 medications and broader wellness trends reshape consumer preferences. Superbrewed's platform converts sugar into SB1™, aligning sugar supply with growing demand for premium ingredients that go beyond isolated proteins.

"Superbrewed's SB1™ represents a differentiated innovation in the evolving protein landscape," said Rodrigo Hortega de Velasco, Managing Partner at Döhler Ventures. "Through commercial manufacturing and strategic investment, we are committed to supporting SB1™ as it scales globally."

With more than 45 production sites and operations in over 160 countries, Döhler brings global manufacturing infrastructure, application expertise, and market access to accelerate SB1™ adoption. The companies plan to expand production capacity and advance broader commercialization together in 2027.

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company focused on the development of natural ingredients using an anaerobic fermentation process. Made from microflora native to the human microbiome, products deliver superior nutritional and functional benefits to brands and consumers. Superbrewed Food's SB1™ Postbiotic Cultured Protein is sustainably produced, animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO, and remarkably versatile in terms of applications in foods. For more information, visit www.superbrewedfood.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Döhler & Döhler Ventures

Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage, and nutrition industry. Döhler is all about mastering sensory performance and nutrition. Being sustainable by nature, Döhler helps to nourish the world better: Good for people – Good for planet.® Döhler's ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. The comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavours, natural colours, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions.

More than 9,500 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D, focused on science, technology and innovation are committed to making Döhler's customers successful.

"WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE." describes Döhler's integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology as well as sensory & consumer science. Döhler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.

Döhler Ventures is the venture and innovation arm of Döhler Group, partnering with pioneering companies to accelerate breakthrough technologies shaping the future of nutrition.

