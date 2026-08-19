Superbrewed Food Launches Thryvia™, the First Shelf-Stable Protein-Derived Postbiotic for Digestive and Immune Health Formulations

Backed by a growing scientific evidence base, broad formulation flexibility and commercial-scale supply, Thryvia enables differentiated products across supplements, foods, beverages and pet nutrition.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbrewed Food, Inc., announced the commercial launch of Thryvia, a protein-derived postbiotic that gives brands a new platform for products positioned to support digestive and immune health. Available now, Thryvia combines a growing evidence base with the stability, low inclusion rate, and supply readiness needed to move efficiently from concept to launch.

Thryvia™ logo

Thryvia is supported by a growing scientific program spanning mechanistic, translational, and human research. Third-party preclinical studies demonstrate selective activation of the pattern-recognition receptors TLR2, TLR5, and NOD2, while controlled animal research provides translational evidence of intestinal and host-response activity. A completed four-week consumer perception study found perceived improvements across multiple measures of digestive comfort, while additional human studies are ongoing.

Because Thryvia is non-viable, its functionality does not depend on maintaining live-organism viability through manufacturing, distribution, and shelf life. This gives brands broad formulation flexibility across capsules, powders, gummies, bars, foods, and beverages—including shelf-stable and UHT-processed formats—as well as pet nutrition. At a typical inclusion rate of approximately 200 mg per serving, Thryvia enables flexible product development without the viability-management requirements associated with live probiotics.

"Consumers understand digestive comfort and immune health, but brand owners need differentiated ingredients backed by science that also work in real-world products," said Bryan Tracy, Co-Founder and CEO of Superbrewed Food. "Thryvia brings science, differentiated positioning and practical formulation together, giving our customers a clear path to products that stand out."

To help lead Thryvia's next stage of growth, microbiome industry veteran Michael Bush has joined Superbrewed Food as Co-Chairman of the Board. Bush previously served as President and CEO of Ganeden, where he helped build and commercialize one of the industry's leading branded probiotic platforms.

"As someone who has spent years in the microbiome space, I know exactly what it takes to bring a category-defining ingredient to market — and Thryvia has that potential," said Michael Bush, Co-Chairman of Superbrewed Food and former President and CEO of Ganeden. "I'm thrilled to work alongside this team to bring fermented ingredients to market that meet real, unmet needs across the food, beverage, supplement, and animal health industries."

Thryvia is produced from heat-killed, non-viable Clostridium tyrobutyricum (strain ASM19) and is shelf-stable at room temperature. The ingredient received a "No Questions" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under GRAS Notice GRN 1129.

About Superbrewed Food, Inc.

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company focused on developing ingredients from natural microflora to deliver nutritional and functional value to brands and consumers. Thryvia is the company's flagship postbiotic ingredient, manufactured at commercial scale through a commercial partnership. Superbrewed Food offers formulation guidance, sample programs, and claims substantiation support to brand partners evaluating Thryvia for upcoming product launches.

Learn more at www.superbrewedfood.com/thryvia.

SOURCE Superbrewed Food Inc.