LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCall, the LA based video chat platform for celebrities to engage, chat (and monetize) with their fans, is excited to share a very special initiative for Thanksgiving this year.

SuperCall announces Super Thanks, a special initiative for Thanksgiving this year. SuperCall and mystery celebrity give “Super Thanks” to 50 sick kids in hospitals around the US on Thanksgiving.

"Super Thanks" will happen on Thanksgiving Day where a Super Celebrity will be speaking to 50 Super Kids from all over the country (one in each state) and use the application to wish them well and feel better. SuperCall is partnering up with charities around the country to make this heartwarming initiative come true. This will be the very first time anyone has done peer-to-peer outreach to all 50 states in the same day.

In preparation of the big day, the Mystery Celebrity has donated 50 iPhone 11 Pro's to 50 lucky children at pediatric hospitals across the United States to prepare them for their celebrity video chat of a lifetime. The mystery celebrity will be participating in 50 individual video chats with 50 different children for 90 seconds each, and provide the ability to save their video memory once both callers agree to.

About SuperCall

SuperCall is modernizing celebrity social network monetization. It's a brand new app that allows celebrities, influencers and professionals to monetize their video calls and speak face to face with fans for 90 seconds (or more) for a set price. The 90-second video chat is recorded and the celebrity can then choose to share the video on other platforms if they so please. SuperCall can be used for Gift video calls for charity, fundraising events, and promo codes can be sent to winners to enjoy a brief chat with their favorite celebrities or professionals.

SuperCall reviews applications and verifies celebrity identities through social media accounts to confirm the accuracy of those applying to be apart of the service. Once approved, SuperCall makes it easy for the approved experts, celebrities, and professionals to quickly give any portion earned from their video chats to the charity of their choice.

