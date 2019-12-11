SuperCall Inc Announces Louis Ziskin as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCall Inc, the celebrity and charity video chat application, announced Mr. Louis Ziskin as the new Chief Executive Officer. Ziskin is the founder and former CEO of Dropin Inc, the leading on-demand, live video platform for the insurance industry – to which he will remain a strategic advisor and a chair on the board of directors.

Mr Ziskin is an achieved CEO, entrepreneur, and investor. His experience in growth, strategic efficiency, and investing is already being applied to SuperCall Inc, as it recently made prominent headlines with its Thanksgiving campaign, featuring Ashley Benson.

"I am very excited to use SuperCall as a means to connect celebrities with their fans and make charitable acts much easier and more frequent. Our recent Thanksgiving charity event with Ashley Benson proved that you can run an instantaneous fundraising event globally. This has never been done anytime in the past and the results were overwhelming," said Mr Ziskin.

SuperCall is modernizing celebrity social network monetization. It's a brand new app that allows celebrities, influencers and professionals to monetize their video calls and speak face to face with fans for 90 seconds (or more) for a set price. The 90-second video chat is recorded and the celebrity can then choose to share the video on other platforms if they so please. SuperCall can be used for Gift video calls for charity, fundraising events, and promo codes can be sent to winners to enjoy a brief chat with their favorite celebrities or professionals.

SuperCall reviews applications and verifies celebrity identities through social media accounts to confirm the accuracy of those applying to be apart of the service. Once approved, SuperCall makes it easy for the approved experts, celebrities, and professionals to quickly give any portion earned from their video chats to the charity of their choice.

