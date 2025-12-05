Supercent Breaks into the Global Top 10 Mobile Game Publishers at 7th - A First for South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercent, a fast-rising force in the mobile gaming industry, has made history by becoming the first South Korean company to enter the global Top 10 mobile game publishers by downloads, according to leading app analytics platform Sensor Tower.

In its latest annual rankings, Sensor Tower listed Supercent at No. 7 worldwide, marking the highest placement ever achieved by a South Korean game publisher since the rankings began in 2014. This milestone follows the company's initial entry into the global Top 10 at No. 10 last year — a remarkable three-spot climb in just 12 months, underscoring its rapid global ascent.

Breakout Hits Power Global Growth

Supercent's rise has been propelled by two major hits: "Pizza Ready" and "Snake Clash".

"Pizza Ready" dominated the hybrid casual space in 2025, ranking as the most-downloaded hybrid casual game globally. The title amassed 150 million downloads this year alone, contributing to nearly 40% of its 400 million lifetime installs. Impressively, it also ranked No. 3 among all global app launches since January 2023, and No. 1 among games, according to Sensor Tower.

The game's innovative ad strategy has been a key differentiator. Unlike typical mobile games that show ads within the first minute, "Pizza Ready" delays ad exposure until around three minutes into gameplay, allowing users to immerse themselves before encountering monetization. This user-centric approach has been praised for balancing engagement and revenue effectively.

Meanwhile, "Snake Clash" has emerged as a global hyper-casual phenomenon, surpassing 180 million lifetime downloads and ranking No. 4 in global hyper-casual downloads this year. Half of its downloads came in 2025 alone, highlighting its explosive growth. Departing from the genre's traditional reliance on ad monetization, "Snake Clash" implemented a more refined in-app purchase model with skins and packages — a move that significantly improved monetization and user satisfaction. In fact, 33% of user reviews praised the game's minimal ad experience, contributing to high player retention.

Breaking the Mold: A Milestone for South Korean Gaming

This entry into the Top 10 carries particular significance as it shatters the long-standing perception of South Korea as a "challenging market" for casual games. Despite possessing world-class development infrastructure and creative talent, the South Korean gaming industry has historically been heavily skewed toward domestic-focused MMORPGs, yielding few global successes in the casual genre for over a decade.

Industry observers view Supercent's rise as a watershed moment. By leveraging South Korea's robust infrastructure to break through global barriers, the company has effectively proved that the nation's development and creative capabilities can dominate the mass-market casual sector just as effectively as they have the hardcore genre.

AI-Powered Publishing: A Competitive Edge

Supercent is also gaining attention for its unique integration of AI technology and content strategy into its development and publishing pipeline — a rare achievement in South Korea. The company's AI-driven publishing system, data-informed decision-making, and content-first mindset have created a sustainable growth engine that sets it apart in a crowded market.

"Amid a flood of new mobile titles launching daily, Supercent continues to generate consistent, large-scale download momentum — not just fleeting viral hits," said Junsik Kong, CEO of Supercent. "This achievement is proof of our long-term growth potential and resilience in a fast-changing market."

Kong added, "By combining AI-powered systems, data analytics, and competitive content development, we're building a virtuous cycle of sustainable growth. Moving forward, we'll continue maximizing the synergy between AI and creativity to deliver successive global hits."

About Supercent

Founded in 2021, Supercent has surpassed 1.3 billion total downloads globally and boasts over 20 titles with more than 10 million downloads each. In August, the company expanded its headquarters to the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, and has been accelerating hiring and organizational growth in line with its global ambitions.

