Supercharge Your Immune System With Immune Maximizer+ From NutraCollagen®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the demand for collagen supplements has skyrocketed as a go-to option to help improve health of skin, nail, gut, bone and hair, as well as helping reduce joint pain, and address other age-related ailments.



After the successful launch of Collagen Maximizer+, Collagen Coffee and Keto Collagen, Michigan-based NutraCollagen® has introduced Immune Maximizer+, a new immune-enhancing collagen nutritional supplement to help boost your immune system in light of potential threats. Whether you are dealing with the hot summer months of bouncing from humid steaming temperatures outside-to air conditioning inside, or adhering to stay-at-home recommendations amidst the pandemic, exercise and proper nutrition are extremely important to keeping your whole body healthy and strong.

Innovation is what has led to this nutrient-packed, sugar-free, dairy-free, instantized collagen drink mix. With the digestive system being one of the most important aspects of a healthy immune response, Immune Maximizer+ packs a host of nutrients and antioxidants necessary to help strengthen digestion. Containing Proprietary Immzyme Plus™ optimal powder blend of pre and probiotics, 7 digestive enzymes, vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry extract, Immune Maximizer+ helps to boost immunity, improve digestion & gut health, while providing essential protein and amino acids from NutraCollagen's high-quality grass-fed collagen.

Much like NutraCollagen's flagship collagen products, Immune Maximizer+ is available in convenient SINGLE-SERVE stick packs. Easy to grab-n-go, or easily disperse an accurately pre-measured single serving into your favorite beverage or recipe. No scoops and no mess!

Website - http://www.nutracollagen.com"NutraCollagen® was built on the idea that not only should health products strive to solve a problem, they should do so in the healthiest way possible. At NutraCollagen®, we place the highest standards on all our products. We ensure that these standards are met by adhering to our three main core values: Natural is best, Transparency is key, and Innovation is mandatory," states Marketing Manager Jesse VanDellen

NutraCollagen® brand of collagen products are formulated, manufactured, and distributed by Grand Rapids, Michigan based Advanced Protein Technology, LLC. Dedicated to delivering superior nutritional ingredients with the highest quality for the best price, producing all products by strictly adhering to HACCP, ISO, and GMP standards. Dedicated, in-house technicians have been globally sourcing ingredients and raw materials for over 20 years in the Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical, and Cosmetic industries. Experience and knowledge are the cornerstone of NutraCollagen®, with a business model built on integrity.

