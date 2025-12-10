SuperCircle Raises $24M Series A to Scale Retail’s Waste Management Operating System

Funding led by Foundry accelerates the first full-stack, AI-powered platform enabling profitable, compliant and traceable textile disposition across retail supply chains.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCircle, the full-stack textile waste management platform for the world's top retail brands, today announced $24M in Series A funding led by Foundry, with other investors including BBG Ventures, Renewal Fund and Elemental Impact. The funding propels SuperCircle's expansion as the critical AI-powered operating system solving retail's vast and growing end-of-life problem.

A Scalable Solution for Retail's Waste Problem

SuperCircle's digital operating layer enables global brands to transform waste from a cost center into a cash generator. Nearly $163 billion of unsold inventory is discarded globally each year — with U.S. retailers absorbing significant losses across returns, processing costs, damaged goods, and unsellable stock, while more than 85% of textiles end up in landfills or incinerators. SuperCircle provides the operating system retailers need to capture value from this would-be waste while complying with new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations holding brands accountable for end-of-life processing.

SuperCircle powers post-consumer and post-industrial end-of-life optimization for 75+ leading partners — including J.Crew, GUESS, Reformation, FIGS and Parachute Home — across nationwide customer trade-in programs and supply chain disposition spanning store fleets and distribution centers.

"In my early career inside major retail supply chains, I saw firsthand how much product was written off or discarded annually, garnering only pennies on the dollar because there were no better, viable end-of-life pathways," said Chloe Songer, CEO and Co-founder of SuperCircle. "We built SuperCircle to give retailers a scalable, financially sound system for end-of-life, enabling value generation from textiles long after purchase via consumer trade-in, and drastically reducing supply chain losses on excess, damages, and returns — capturing maximum value from every t-shirt, sneaker, sheet set, and handbag produced."

As retailers face tightening margins and rising operational costs, SuperCircle delivers the critical digital infrastructure needed to reduce waste-related losses — ensuring every textile produced delivers maximum value. The company's AI-powered proprietary sort engine determines the most profitable and sustainable next life for every item — capturing and then, traceably and responsibly routing damaged and low-value returns, excess and obsolete inventory, production scraps, and post-consumer trade-in garments across the continental U.S. and Canada.

SuperCircle ingests 50+ garment-level data points to create a digital twin of each textile, building a rapidly compounding dataset that continually strengthens its sortation engine. This intelligence drives measurable cost savings, reduces waste handling and write-downs, and unlocks incremental revenue streams. Brands are provided with the data and digital infrastructure required to operate in the next era of retail — where every produced asset's utility and value must be maximized long past production.

Propelling a Paradigm Shift: The OS Powering Circular Supply Chains

Series A funding will accelerate SuperCircle's technology development, expand supply chain integrations, grow its processing and reverse logistics footprint, advance data architecture for seamless compliance reporting, and support rapid onboarding of enterprise retailers.

"Retail needs a turnkey system that flips the script on its waste reckoning — turning would-be cost centers into revenue streams," added Nisha Dua, Managing Partner at BBG Ventures. "SuperCircle has built the digital infrastructure to move the industry beyond incremental fixes and point solutions, enabling an entirely new system at scale."

"SuperCircle is giving retailers unprecedented visibility and control at end-of-life, an area historically dominated by opaque, low-value liquidation," said Jaclyn Hester, Partner at Foundry. "Their platform is the new industry standard for waste management infrastructure, delivering regulatory readiness, measurable impact, and profitable financial outcomes."

SuperCircle has diverted more than 6 million textiles from landfill and aims to profitably, responsibly divert 1 billion+ textiles by 2030.

About SuperCircle

SuperCircle is a full-stack textile waste management platform that captures apparel, footwear, accessories, home and health textiles, and beyond — and routes them to their most profitable, sustainable next-life via AI-powered sortation that allocates to +50 reuse & recycling streams. SuperCircle leverages proprietary technology and operating systems to maximize next-life outcomes, with an industry-leading proportion of textiles collected going into fiber-to-fiber recycling feeds, and nothing sent to landfill — ever. SuperCircle works with some of the world's best brands, retailers, and producers, including J.Crew, GUESS, Reformation, FIGS, Parachute Home, and more to offer both front-end solutions enabling consumers to trade-in old textiles, as well as back-end offerings collecting fabric scraps, excess inventory, damages, and returns. SuperCircle is on a mission to end the textile waste crisis and has recycled over 6 million garments to date. For more information, please visit supercircle.world .

