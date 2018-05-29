SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia

The nationwide program with a leading public safety agency is set to cover domestic violence cases within the country, and the initial deployment will include certain PureSecurity offerings, including continuous GPS tracking and monitoring of domestic violence-related offenders. Once PureSecurity is deployed for domestic violence, victims will receive a device which will alert them if the offender, under a restraining order, is too close in range to them.

The award was won through a formal bid process, which included system demonstrations to and tests conducted by the contracting authority. The budget for the project consists mainly of costs for purchasing the EM system and equipment, as well as recurring maintenance and licenses charges for 7 years. SuperCom expects to deploy the initial order and start generating recurring revenues within three months of project launch.

This award will go through the customary standstill waiting period before contract signing is approved and the project is launched. Further information is expected to be provided in subsequent announcements.

"Securing yet another win for our EM business with a leading public safety agency provides us with an even stronger presence in Scandinavia and in Europe as a whole," said company President and CEO Arie Trabelsi. "While our PureSecurity Suite provides a state-of-the-art, proprietary platform to continuously monitor certain offenders, we are also very proud of the nature of this deployment specifically because of the peace of mind we are able to bring to those who may potentially be at risk of domestic violence-related incidents. Moving forward, our ongoing deployments continue to provide validation as to the efficacy our superior technology, and, with new targeted programs such as this initiative, we also have even more invaluable references for the versatility of our platform as we win business in new fields and all over the world."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

