SuperCom Launches Croatia's first National Electronic Monitoring Project

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has launched a new project with the Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia. This project is the first full-scale electronic monitoring of offenders contract in the country and will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. The project was formally awarded earlier this year in a formal bid process, and the project launch follows the successful completion of the government approval process and contract execution.

Through its innovative, proven technology, and services, SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism. SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity EM Suite during the project, which includes a monitoring solution that continuously tracks offenders in house arrest. SuperCom will support the Croatian Government's EM initiatives and facilitate its expansion nationwide. The project is set to cover all EM offender programs within Croatia for five years.

"We are pleased to continue our momentum into 2022 with another new project launch, this time in Croatia with a new customer, further expanding our geographical reach. We attribute this new project also to our successful track record of creating customized solutions that best suit the needs of public agencies as they strive to meet their goals in corrections and public safety," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We were honored to receive the award in Croatia, scoring higher than any other players in this competitive tender, and happy we were able to progress swiftly to project launch. We see the continuous adoption of our EM technology and services by a growing number of nations as a clear demonstration of the trust in and validation of the quality of our offerings. We expect to win more multi-year government projects globally with both new and existing customers," concluded Ordan.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd.