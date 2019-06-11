SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy PureSecurity EM Suite in Southeastern US

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today that has secured an additional new contract to deploy its PureSecurity offender monitoring Suite in Southeastern United States. SuperCom has years of experience working directly with government agencies as well as 3rd party channel sales partners serving the Government Corrections market, such as this customer.

This new contract displaces equipment from an established industry vendor and will be deployed across multiple Southeastern US states with an established private company serving the Government Corrections market. The customer will be billed at a per-unit daily rate for the use of the PureSecurity suite and generate steady-state recurring revenues accordingly. SuperCom has already received the initial order of 100 units and expects follow-on orders over time.

"We are pleased to see the market continue to reward our investment into this promising sector. Our unique experience as an international, national security government solutions provider, coupled with our advanced proprietary technology, continues to set us apart in a landscape seemingly littered with stale technology and legacy products," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President of the Americas.

As with most offender monitoring contracts, SuperCom was able to secure this contract after live customer product testing and comparison to competing products. "We welcome head-to-head competition and testing of our products. We firmly believe once we are in the front door, our technology and industry staff expertise will win the day," commented Ordan Trabelsi. "We are able to synergize between our business units and bring new ideas, security, reliability and functionality to this marketplace. Leveraging our experience of best practices and ground breaking technology deployed to over 30 national governments around the world, we are drawing ideas and solutions from our RFID, electronic identification, cybersecurity, connectivity, and mobile technology to offer a powerful comprehensive solution."

"We expect more contract wins in the space and are excited to see our technology suite enhance with each new project deployment," concluded Ordan Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

