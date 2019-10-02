SuperCom Secures New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Midwest USA

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today a new PureSecurity Suite contract signing in the Midwest USA. This continues SuperCom's positive momentum in securing contracts to provide their advanced Electronic Monitoring products to the US as well as to international customers. This contract marks SuperCom's 9th new customer in the public safety sector in 2019, while continuing to maintain and grow existing accounts.

This newest customer is a long standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with primary operations in the Midwest USA. They are leaders in evidence-informed criminal justice programs, practices, and policies. SuperCom's revolutionary products and successful business model working directly with government agencies as well as electronic monitoring service providers were both instrumental in securing the contract. The customer will be billed at a per-unit daily rate for the use of the PureSecurity suite and generate steady-state recurring revenues accordingly.

"As a public safety solutions manufacturer, SuperCom must be selective in whom we work with. We are continually impressed at the level of highly respected partners we are able to contract with. These quality partnerships are a testament to the value our products bring to the market," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of the Americas for SuperCom.

"SuperCom continues to win new business in a competitive and demanding market with legacy incumbent vendors. Public Safety technology product evaluations are lengthy and thorough. There is a lot riding on the line, and customers cannot afford to make the wrong decision. Additionally, they make a considerable investment in time and effort educating their staff on the operations and capabilities of our products. Each win continues to demonstrate industry acceptance and faith in our abilities," commented Ordan Trabelsi.

"I remember a few years ago we were on average securing only one or two new projects per year. This year alone we've already announced nine and the year is far from over," concluded Ordan Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

