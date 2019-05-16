SuperCom Secures New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Tennessee

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-government, public safety, healthcare, and finance sectors, announced today that the Company has secured a new contract to provide its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) GPS offender tracking and monitoring solutions to a longstanding, established service provider for the Judicial and Corrections market across the state of Tennessee.

This new contract continues a streak of wins and marks SuperCom's second Offender Monitoring contract in the state of Tennessee. Along with its subsidiary LCA, SuperCom provides products and services directly to government agencies and by selectively partnering with other providers operating in the judicial or technical markets. This new partner is an established EM service provider with an extensive, longstanding track record in the market. SuperCom expects to start generating recurring revenues from this contract in the coming weeks.

"This new contract in Tennessee continues our strong start to 2019 marking our fifth new EM project launch on top of our recently announced launches in Estonia, Sweden, Georgia and California, growing our global number of multi-year EM concurrent project deployments," said Ordan Trabelsi, President of the Americas. "These steady-state recurring revenue contracts provide SuperCom predictable revenue growth and cash flow, providing returns for the Company and our shareholders."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit

SuperCom's website: http://www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K, The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

