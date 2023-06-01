SuperCom Secures Over $500,000 in Additional Annual Recurring Revenue in California

Long-term existing LCA customers expand their existing programs with additional services

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has further solidified its presence in California by expanding its contractual agreements with multiple long-term existing clients, resulting in over $500,000 in annual recurring contract value. LCA has been a trusted provider of criminal justice programs and services for many years, including rehabilitation, adult day reporting, and electronic monitoring services.

"SuperCom is delighted to accommodate existing customers with these contract expansions, allowing us to deliver even more outstanding services and positively impact more lives," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"These ongoing and growing customer relationships, some spanning over a decade, highlight our customers' trust and confidence in our ability to provide innovative solutions and tailored services that meet their specific needs. Furthermore, these expansions serve as a testament to SuperCom's steadfast commitment to expanding its market presence across the US," added Mr. Trabelsi.

"As SuperCom continues to expand its footprint in California and the US, we remain dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships with our customers, which in turn promotes organic growth through the acquisition of new customers and expansion of existing projects. We plan to continue innovating, evolving, and providing the highest level of services and solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of our clients, " concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

