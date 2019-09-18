SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Wins New Project in Central Coast California Valued at Up To $212,000 Per Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today that its subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project contract with a Central Coast California county to provide Adult Intervention and Treatment services, valued at up to $212,000 per year. The contract focuses on services to Adults with a focus on workforce services and employment readiness to reduce recidivism.

The contract is a result of winning a formal competitive bid process administered by the county. This is a new contract for a period of one year and renewable for additional years based upon funding. The contract commenced in the summer of 2019 and the project has launched already. LCA has not been a provider in this county in the past and the deployment of a new program in this county creates a presence for LCA and can be instrumental in future growth opportunities in the areas of alternative sentencing , electronic monitoring, and house arrest.

"We attribute this win to our successful track record of creating customized programs that best suit the needs of public agencies to address specific criteria related to reducing recidivism, improving outcomes, as well as providing treatments and services which ultimately change behavior. As we win and deploy more projects in this sector, we build our reference base of satisfied customers which helps us expand into more locations nationally and internationally," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 25 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi, President Americas

Tel: +1-212-675-4606

ordan@supercom.com

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

Related Links

http://www.supercom.com

