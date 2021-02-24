SuperCom to Launch Immediate Coronavirus Quarantine Compliance Pilot in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors , announced today that it received a request from the Israeli Ministry of Health to launch an immediate pilot for its Coronavirus (COVID-19) citizen quarantine compliance technology. The pilot is comprised of proprietary products in SuperCom's PureHealth technology suite to include the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet, which will help persons comply with their quarantine requirements.

The pilot will consist of 100 PureHealth units, smartphone and ankle bracelet pairs, which will be worn by persons required to be on home quarantine upon their entrance into Israel. The bracelet is light-weight, ergonomic, waterproof and with long lasting battery promoting comfortable wear. There is potential for the pilot to quickly expand into a project consisting of thousands of units for more wide scale use to assist in quarantine compliance in Israel. Accordingly, SuperCom is ramping up its production capacity further.

Supercom together with a local partner will manage technology and operational aspects of this full-service pilot including installation, training for users, support, monitoring and reporting. This solution is designed to assist government efforts in combating the spread of the virus through proven location tracking and stay-at-home compliance rules being implemented around the globe. SuperCom has a demonstrated track record aiding governments with successful projects in over 30 countries across the globe in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

"Although we are saddened by the enormous impact this pandemic has on our global community, we are proud to have an opportunity to help, and this time in our back yard in Israel. As new Coronavirus mutations continue to spread, governments and healthcare agencies continue searching for tools that assist in fighting this pandemic. The Israeli government as well has been considering various solutions and constructs to protect the people of its nation, and we are pleased to provide our proprietary technology to assist in their efforts," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"When it comes to safe and flexible compliance technologies, we at SuperCom are uniquely positioned for the challenge. It is what we live and breathe and central to our mission statement. It takes years of experience and significant investment to master, especially when you're looking for a solution to function almost anywhere in the world. We have struck a compassionate balance between comfort and convenience while providing government agencies with the safety and security features they need. Our technology is scalabe, designed for rapid deployment, and highly configurable for multiple containment models. It has been deployed across the globe and proven successful in different environments and infrastructures," concluded Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly suite that constantly tracks patient location; within buildings, vehicles and outside. PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The solution can operate with a mobile phone standalone or with additional accessories as needed. In addition to the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet, SuperCom offers a web based SAAS system to manage the field based devices and compliance with program defined rules. This best-of-breed system includes a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced AI and security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

