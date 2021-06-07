SuperCom to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference which is being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Trabelsi will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 10:00am ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact [email protected] .

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: 1 212 466 4606

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

