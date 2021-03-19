SuperCom Wins COVID-19 Quarantine Compliance Project with the Israeli Government Valued at an Estimated $3 Million per Month in Recurring Revenues

Initial project term of 3 months, with potential extension for up to 36 months

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) ("SuperCom"), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a tender with the Israeli government for lease of the Company's proprietary PureHealth Coronavirus(COVID-19) Quarantine Compliance Solution, including the PureCare smartphone and PureTag bracelet, as well as complementary services including installation, training for users, support, monitoring, and reporting.

This nationwide project is expected to commence next week, along with contract signing, for an initial term of 3 months, with an option to be extended for up to 36 months. The project is billed at a per-unit per-day rate is expected to generate approximately $3 million per month in recurring revenues for SuperCom. However, revenue may increase or decrease based on actual usage.

SuperCom formerly completed a successful pilot program in which travelers arriving at Israel's international airport were offered the opportunity to go on home quarantine for 10-14 days with SuperCom's PureCare technology and program. Following high demand – over 91% choosing to opt in for the program – and traveler reported satisfaction, the Israeli Ministry of Health expressed immediate demand for a bracelet-based COVID-19 quarantine solution to support permitting Israel's international airports to open for large numbers of travelers to enter the country on a daily basis.

SuperCom won a government competitive bid process, after the passage of a new law by Israel's Parliament which sets the guidelines and regulations around quarantine compliance with the help of stay-at-home compliance technology.

"We are honored to receive the award by the Israeli government for this large and important national project. This further affirms our strategic approach to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus without causing undue intrusion into daily life," commented SuperCom's President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi. "As a global community, we continue to be faced with the challenges of COVID-19 and the variants that are spreading internationally. A solution for comfortable and effective quarantine compliance can be a valuable tool for inhibiting the transmission of this virus," Ordan continued.

"At SuperCom we strive to help governments around the world with their challenges by offering outstanding services, technology expertise and innovation. I would like to thank the great people at SuperCom and our partner companies for their continued hard work and efforts to make this all possible. SuperCom is prepared for the rapid deployment of the Israeli COVID-19 quarantine compliance project and we look forward to continue demonstrating to the world how our large scale, non-invasive technology-driven solution can help in the fight against COVID-19," concluded Ordan.

PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly suite that verifies people's location. The solution can operate with a mobile phone standalone or with additional accessories as needed. In addition to the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet, SuperCom offers a web based SAAS system to manage the field based devices and compliance with program defined rules. This best-of-breed system includes a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced AI and security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2020, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi

Tel: 1 212 466 4606

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

Related Links

www.supercom.com

