SuperCom Wins New Electric Monitoring Contract in Nevada, Expanding U.S. Presence into 17th New State

Initial Electronic Monitoring Contract in the State of Nevada increases our total U.S. contract count beyond 40 since mid-2024

Direct agency selection and incumbent displacement validate technology, execution, and market positioning

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of Nevada. This new county level contract utilizes Supercom's proprietary PureOne GPS technology to support the agency's offender supervision program. The project marks SuperCom's entry into Nevada, representing the Company's 17th new U.S. state since mid-2024, with a full displacement of the incumbent electronic monitoring technology provider.

The contract was awarded to SuperCom following a comprehensive evaluation process where the Company's technology and case management integration capabilities were evaluated against existing solutions in live demonstrations. SuperCom exhibited strength of its proprietary PureOne GPS platform, the Company's proven track record of successful deployments across other counties, and its ability to effectively integrate with the county's case management system helped secure the win. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue base.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our U.S. footprint with our entry into Nevada, marking our 17th new state entered since mid-2024," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This new deployment further demonstrates our ability to successfully execute in new jurisdictions through a focused direct sales strategy, strong product evaluations, and electronic monitoring solutions tailored to the operational needs of local agencies."

"We believe our continued expansion into new states highlights the growing demand for cutting-edge, reliable, field-proven electronic monitoring technologies that can be deployed efficiently and integrated seamlessly into agency workflows. Our ability to support both new program launches and competitive replacement opportunities continues to strengthen our positioning across the U.S. market," continued Ordan.

"Since mid-2024, we have accelerated our U.S. expansion with over 40 new contract wins, entry into 17 new states, and the establishment of numerous service provider partnerships. The PureOne platform continues to outperform in rigorous evaluations and rapidly scale to meet deployment needs in new communities." Ordan concluded "Our team has built a best-in-class platform expanding our market recognition and serving as a valuable reference for growth."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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