SuperCom Wins New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Kentucky

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it has secured an agreement with a new customer and strategic partner, one of the largest private probation and judicial drug testing companies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a leading provider of electronic monitoring (EM) products and services.

As part of this partnership, SuperCom has already received a first order and will supply its proprietary EM solutions that allow continuous GPS tracking and support a wide array of programs such as GPS Monitoring, house arrest, domestic violence, and more. SuperCom's offering includes a diverse portfolio of monitoring solutions, including the PureOne, PureTrack, PureProtect, PureCom, Purebeacon, and PureTag products.

SuperCom's proprietary EM solutions will be distributed in the southeastern US market region together with its new partner's value-added services, allowing customers to decide on the most suitable technology monitoring solution for each client's unique risk profile and needs.

"We are happy to work with such an esteemed partner, one of Kentucky's top EM solution providers with an excellent track record and experience serving clients for nearly a decade. We are excited and look forward to growing our mutual presence in the southeastern area," commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

"The state of Kentucky is characterized by high rates of prison overcrowding, a pitiful situation that harms the well-being of the imprisoned population, making rehabilitation much more difficult. We strive to ease prison overcrowding, reduce recidivism rates, and promote public safety through SuperCom's proprietary EM technology and our partner's complimentary services," Mr. Trabelsi continued.

With this partnership, SuperCom has secured a new contract to deploy its PureSecurity Suite while replacing an incumbent leading EM manufacturer and competitor. The first order of over 50 units has already been placed and will arrive in a few weeks to three separate offices, with the potential for an additional order of up to another 100 units in the foreseeable future. The contract is set up as a per unit per day lease, with billing at the end of each month generating recurring revenues.

"We are proud that our technology is chosen, time after time, to replace incumbent solutions in a growing number of geographies. After the successful deployment of our solutions for national EM projects in various European countries over the past few years, it is rewarding to see our solutions gain traction and spread further across the U.S. This is our 10th new contract win in the US in less than a year, across five different states, and combined with a base of 83% recurring revenues in recent years, adds to confidence in our future growth outlook," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

