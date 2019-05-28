SuperCom Wins New Project in California Valued at up to $3.7 million

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today that its subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project contract with a California county to provide juvenile day reporting services. The contract focuses on services to youth which include case management, substance abuse education, community service projects, and program support services. The contract is a result of winning a formal competitive bid process administered by the county. LCA has provided services in this county for many years, including reentry services and electronic monitoring. This new contract, which expands existing services provided by LCA, is valued at up to $3.7 million over a 5-year period, consisting of a 3-year initial term with two optional one-year extensions and is expected to generate annual recurring revenues of up to $750 thousand, higher than the prior contract, which generated annual recurring revenues of $400 thousand. The initial deployment and generation of recurring revenues are expected to commence in the summer of 2019.

"The selection of LCA to continue and expand our services is a testament to our established and stable relationships with our customers. LCA's track record of providing programs and services that meet the needs of the public agencies we work with is recognized through continued awards and expanded contracts," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas.

"The contract solidifies our presence in the county, where we offer a full range of services including electronic monitoring and adult reentry services. This integration of offerings and our proprietary technology provide us valuable competitive advantages in these formal government bid processes. We look forward to leveraging these advantages to continue to win contracts with new and existing customers around the world," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 25 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi, President Americas

Tel: +1-212-675-4606

ordan@supercom.com

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

Related Links

http://www.supercom.com

