SuperCom Wins Second New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Texas Within Weeks of State Entry

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with another juvenile probation agency in the state of Texas. This award represents SuperCom's second contract win in Texas, following its initial entry into the state announced last month, and highlights the company's ability to scale quickly within newly entered U.S. markets.

Under the agreement, the agency selected SuperCom to fully replace its incumbent electronic monitoring technology provider and modernize its offender supervision capabilities. The deployment will utilize SuperCom's GPS tracking solution and proprietary monitoring platform to modernize juvenile supervision programs with enhanced reliability, accuracy, and operational efficiency. The contract follows a simpe recurring revenue model based on active daily units.

"Winning a second juvenile probation contract in Texas within weeks of entering the state reinforces the expansion pattern we are executing across the U.S.," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Once we enter a new state, local agencies are increasingly selecting our platform, transitioning away from legacy systems and adopting our advanced technology solutions that can scale quickly and reliably."

"Our continued expansion is supported by a strong operational foundation, including a widening base of recurring revenue, a broad partner ecosystem, and record financial performance, with $6.0 million in net income and EBITDA margins exceeding 35% in the first nine months of 2025," Trabelsi added. "Recent national wins in Europe, including the tenth country to adopt our domestic violence monitoring technology after 15 other national EM projects won, reflect the global demand for our solutions. Combined with our expansion into 16 U.S. states and over 35 new contracts secured since mid-2024, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustained expansion across both existing and new markets," Trabelsi concluded.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

