Supercomputer Market to grow by $ 12.51 bn in 2021, Atos SE and Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 |Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the supercomputer market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Get Free sample report in MINUTES

Supercomputer Market by End-user, OS, Processor Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the supercomputer market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing utilization of big data analytic is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Increasing utilization of big data analytic is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 20% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 12.51 bn .

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 20% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be . Who are the top players in the market?

Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp., are some of the major market participants.

Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp., are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems is one of the major factors driving the market.

The commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 51% of the market share.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. are some of the major market participants. The commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this supercomputer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Supercomputer Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government Entities



Scientific Research And Academic Institutions



Commercial Industries

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41593

Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The supercomputer market report covers the following areas:

Supercomputer Market Size

Supercomputer Market Trends

Supercomputer Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist supercomputer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the supercomputer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the supercomputer market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supercomputer market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government entities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scientific research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by OS

Market segments

Comparison by OS

Linux - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UNIX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mixed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Windows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by OS

Market Segmentation by Processor type

Market segments

Comparison by Processor type

Intel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IBM (Power) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Processor type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atos SE

Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/supercomputer-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio