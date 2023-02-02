Superconductor market 2023-2027: A descriptive Analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global superconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,472.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.7% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 6316.30 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superconductor Market 2023-2027

Global superconductor market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global superconductor market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global superconductor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Low-temperature superconductors and High-temperature superconductors), and product (Magnets, Cables, Transformers, and Energy storage devices.

The low-temperature superconductors segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as low-temperature superconductors are widely used in applications such as high-energy physics, automobiles, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices. Currently, commonly used MRI magnets are cylindrical superconducting magnets made from low-temperature Niobium-titanium (NbTi) superconductors. NbTi magnets are compact, demonstrate reliable performance, and are cost-effective. These advantages of low-temperature NbTi superconductors drive their adoption in MRI applications. Such factors will drive the growth of the low-temperature superconductors segment in the global superconductor market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global superconductor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global superconductor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Governments of countries in APAC are investing significantly in developing high-voltage power grids. For instance, in November 2022 , Sun Cable signed a deal with the Government of Indonesia to develop the world's largest intercontinental solar and storage project. The growing investments in power grid projects will accelerate the demand for superconducting cables, transformers, and generators. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global superconductor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The development of smart grids is notably driving the superconductor market growth .

is notably driving the superconductor market growth Smart grids provide various benefits, such as managing the power supply efficiently during blackouts. They are prepared for emergencies such as natural disasters, as they re-route the electrical supply to working lines and isolate the fault lines.

Electrical equipment, components, and transmission lines carry high currents and voltage at high temperatures, which necessitates the use of superconductor materials.

As superconductor devices are suitable for high-temperature applications, they need to be integrated across generators and transformers.

Therefore, with the growing interest in smart grid deployment across the world, the need for superconductor devices will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of SMES systems is a key trend influencing the superconductor market.

is a key trend influencing the superconductor market. A superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES) system stores the energy in a magnetic field inside a superconducting coil.

SMES is a direct electric energy storage technology and is in its early phase of commercialization. It has high power with high energy conversion efficiency, along with instantaneous response time.

The growth of the global energy storage market is driven by carbon emission targets, rising smart grids and renewables, and increasing electrification of transport.

Vendors are investing in developing improved SMES systems with higher power storage capacities to keep pace with the growing demand for large-scale energy storage applications.

The growing global demand for power due to climate change concerns, depleting non-renewable energy resources, and rapidly increasing global population is expected to accelerate the demand for SMES. This trend will support the demand for superconducting magnets during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high lead time may impede the superconductor market growth .

may impede the superconductor market growth The extensive lead time required in the development of superconductor technology requires constant government support.

Moreover, partnerships between the government and industry play an essential role in this process. Governments have funded many projects to install superconductor cables and products in power grids. However, if the funding is restricted, grid operators may not continue to use superconductor cables and products in their projects.

In-grid demonstrations of superconductor power cables are essential to convince the operators of utilities and power grid operators about the benefits of this technology.

Moreover, governments and other organizations are skeptical about the adoption of superconductor technology due to the high lead time and expensive manufacturing processes. This can challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this superconductor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the superconductor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the superconductor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the superconductor market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of superconductor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Superconductor Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,472.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Magnet Lab Inc., American Superconductor Corp., BASF SE, Bruker Corp., Can Superconductors s.r.o., Cryomagnetics Inc., evico GmbH, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyper Tech Research Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LS Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Siemens AG, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Supercon Inc., THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH, and TOSHIBA CORP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global superconductor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global superconductor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Low temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Low temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Low temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Low temperature superconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Low temperature superconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 High temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on High temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High temperature superconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on High temperature superconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on High temperature superconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Magnets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Magnets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Magnets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Magnets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Magnets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Transformers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Transformers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Transformers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Transformers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Transformers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Energy storage devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Energy storage devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Energy storage devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Energy storage devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Energy storage devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Superconductor Corp.

Exhibit 116: American Superconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: American Superconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: American Superconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: American Superconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 125: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Cryomagnetics Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cryomagnetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cryomagnetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cryomagnetics Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 evico GmbH

Exhibit 133: evico GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: evico GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: evico GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Siemens AG

Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.14 Southwire Co. LLC

Exhibit 165: Southwire Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 166: Southwire Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Southwire Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

Exhibit 173: THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 176: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 177: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 178: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

