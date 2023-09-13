Supercooling Technology Innovator EverCase™ Adds Matt Michieli to Management Team

Former Apple and Motorola leader brings decades of product development, manufacturing, and engineering experience to company

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCase, a technology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative cold chain storage and shipping solutions, today announced the addition of Matt Michieli to its executive management team. Michieli joins EverCase as vice president of engineering, bringing nearly 40 years of engineering, manufacturing, and operations experience to the EverCase team. He will lead the company's operational development group based in Chicago.

"Matt's history of bringing innovative engineering solutions to complex technical projects teamed with his expertise in product development, manufacturing, and operations management will be a game changer during this period of high growth for our company," said Chris Somogyi, co-founder and CEO of EverCase. "As we collaborate with more businesses to provide custom supercooling solutions, Matt's engineering leadership will ensure that each new partner discovers the EverCase difference firsthand. We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the EverCase family."

Michieli most recently served as director of technical operations at Apple, where he managed diverse engineering teams developing successful new products, including AirPods, with 90 million units produced under his leadership. Before joining Apple, he held a series of engineering operations positions with increasing responsibility at Motorola Mobile Devices. During his tenure at Motorola, he made significant contributions to the development of key company cellular products, including the first flagship Android and Moto-X product portfolios.

"I am excited to join EverCase and work with one of the most talented and forward-looking technical product development teams in the country," commented Michieli. "The very real problem of food waste has profound human, environmental, and financial consequences and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to further developing a lasting and effective solution."

Michieli earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University. He holds several patents and is frequently called on as a technical expert in product development and engineering.

EverCase is redefining product preservation and leading a cold supply chain revolution. Roughly one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year – approximately 1.3 billion tons – gets wasted. EverCase is committed to eliminating food waste by revolutionizing the way food is stored and transported. Using proprietary technology to store items below 0°C without freezing, EverCase products are designed to dramatically extend the shelf life of foods and medical perishables. Innovative super cooling technology can be employed across each node of the entire food cold chain system, independently or collectively, to preserve the integrity and quality of fresh foods. EverCase is a member of the Global Cold Chain Alliance, an international organization dedicated to establishing a universally robust cold chain for perishable products. A spinout from the University of Hawaii and Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center), EverCase technology is having a significant and positive effect on the food supply chain, with the potential to better feed two billion more people by 2050.

