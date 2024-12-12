Supercuts® Joins Forces with Military Makeover with Montel to Honor Deserving Veteran

An Inspiring and Heartwarming Tribute to a Hero's Journey Premieres December 13—Don't Miss the Powerful Transformation on Lifetime TV®

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts ®, the original value salon, has partnered with Military Makeover with Montel for the show's milestone 40th season, honoring Sergeant Kevin Jones and his family from Duncanville, Texas. During this season of Military Makeover with Montel, while the Jones family home underwent renovation, Supercuts played a special role in offering personalized hair makeovers to Kevin, his wife Francesca, and his sister Jacqueline—who nominated him for the program—showcasing the company's commitment to giving back to those who serve.

The Jones family on reveal day alongside Montel Williams, host and co-producer of Military Makeover, co-host Art Edmonds, and Military Makeover designer Jennifer Bertrand. (Photo Credit: Military Makeover) The Jones family with the Supercuts stylists who did their hair makeover (Photo Credit: Military Makeover)

"Supercuts is proud to be a franchised business with salons owned and operated by small business owners across the country, veterans among them," said John Davi, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "We're honored to partner with Military Makeover with Montel to support and spruce up the Jones family, recognizing their sacrifice and service."

In addition to their hair makeovers, the family received $500 Supercuts gift cards for future services, ensuring continued care for the year ahead.

"We were thrilled to have Supercuts as our partner for this 40th season of Military Makeover," said Scott Moss, EVP of Programming and President of Integrated Partnerships at BrandStar. "Helping the Jones family look and feel their best on reveal day was special and we're grateful for their participation in Military Makeover!"

The episode featuring the Jones family will air on Friday, December 13, and will re-air on Thursday, December 19, at 7:30 a.m. PST and EST on Lifetime TV®.

About Supercuts:

Supercuts ®, the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts offers haircutting, hair-color services and more through exceptional and professional haircare experiences completed by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota at parent company Regis Corporation. As of September 30, 2024, there were 1,935 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada generating sales of nearly $148 million in first quarter of fiscal 2025. For more information, visit supercuts.com , follow @Supercuts on social media, and download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play .

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2024, the Company franchised or owned 4,359 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters®, and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

About Military Makeover:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

