SuperData Launches First-Ever XR Market Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperData, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN ), today is launching SuperData XR Dimensions, the most comprehensive, powerful XR business intelligence platform, covering global and regional virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) segments. The new interactive platform provides gaming publishers, developers, hardware manufacturers, investors and brands fast access to timely XR-related intelligence to help inform new investments, product launches, global sales strategies and maximize ROI.

According to SuperData XR Dimensions, VR hardware revenues are on track to reach $2.1B by the end of the year, up 31% from $1.6B in 2018. This gain is largely driven by consumer adoption of Oculus Quest and steady growth in enterprise usage. North America remains the top region for VR hardware (35%) and consumer software (37%) sales. Meanwhile, AR has already achieved mainstream usage with more than 2B users having experienced the technology in mobile apps in Q3 2019 alone. This mostly comprises consumers using AR filters and lenses in apps like Snapchat and TikTok and playing mobile AR games such as Pokémon GO which pulled in $176M in August 2019, the second-biggest month in the game's history.

SuperData XR Dimensions provides an unparalleled view of the global XR market. In addition to global and regional revenue breakdowns by segment (VR, AR and MR), subscribers have access to VR hardware sales and install base numbers, monthly active user counts for mobile AR as well as consumer spending on AR games and location-based VR entertainment. The XR Dashboard also provides enterprise insights including venture capital investments in XR startups and numbers of XR firms operating in key industries to help provide a complete view of the overall market landscape.

Using SuperData XR Dimensions, subscribers can run custom queries based on specific business needs and access data visualizations for all major XR-related categories. For example, brands can leverage the platform to help identify the optimal entry point into XR as partners or content creators. Hardware manufacturers can use the dashboard to access critical information to drive strategy and forecasting while investors can identify new investment opportunities and assist with funding in XR.

"With XR on track to be an $8.5B industry next year, businesses need an effective way to measure and analyze the market," said Stephanie Llamas, Head of XR at SuperData, a Nielsen company. "With SuperData XR Dashboard, we're powering the entire gaming ecosystem to help them better understand which applications and use cases are driving growth, revenues by region and purchasing behavior by segment to determine how best to maintain market share or break into the XR market."

SuperData is the leading provider of market intelligence on digital games and interactive media. The XR Dimensions is the latest addition to the suite of industry-changing tools such as Arcade and Arcade Forecaster making SuperData's offerings more comprehensive than ever before. SuperData's dashboards are designed with game developers, game publishers, hardware manufacturers, brands and investors in mind by delivering the most robust and high-quality data to better understand the evolving gaming industry.

For more information on SuperData XR Dimensions, please visit https://www.superdataresearch.com/data/?section=virtual-reality .

About SuperData, a Nielsen company

Founded by veteran games industry researchers, SuperData, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), offers quantitative and qualitative insights on free-to-play games, digital console, mobile, PC downloadable content, streaming media and gaming video content, esports, and virtual reality. SuperData helps its customers understand what people play, connect to, watch, and spend on. For more information, visit www.superdataresearch.com .

