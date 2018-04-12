Superdisintegrants Market to Expected to be Worth $487 Million by 2025 | Million Insights

The global Superdisintegrants Market size was valued at around USD 258.6 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 487.0 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Superdisintegrants are the materials primarily used in the pharmaceutical preparation of tablets. Due to these materials, the medicinal substances used in the tablet get disintegrated and release their medicinal substances when they come in contact with moisture. Superdisintegrants are the materials or the combinations of materials added to the drug preparation that simplifies the breakup of tablet or capsule content into lesser atoms that liquefy faster than in the absence of disintegrants.

The healing action of these preparations is acquired through a typical way alike disintegration followed by dissolution. Superdisintegrants are normally used at a small level in the hard dose method, classically 1-10 % by weight comparative to the total weight of the dose unit.

The superdisintegrants market:

The worldwide market of the superdisintegrants is split by Product type (Natural, Synthetic, Others), Application type (Tablets, Capsules), Therapeutic area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, hematology), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The "synthetic" superdisintegrants market is further classified into crospovidone, modified scratch, ion exchange resins, calcium silicates, and modified cellulose.

The synthetic segment dominates the market. North America leads the market; followed by Europe. The driving factors for this growth include development of new forms of oral dosage coupled with continuous efforts toward providing compliant and superior products. The other factors include increasing incidences of neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and the other related diseases.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. This will be due to rising expenditure on the healthcare products and growing healthcare awareness, increasing healthcare infrastructure and outsourcing of excipient manufacturing to Asian countries, for example: China and India.

This growth in the market is expected due to the rising population of elderly people, pediatric patients, the growing market for the generic drugs, and arrival of the new superdisintegrant materials. Yet there are certain factors which will restrict the growth of this market, for example the expenditure on the research and development is going down.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Croscarmellose sodium

• Crospovidone

• Sodium starch glycolate

• Ion exchange resin

• Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Tablets and Capsules

• Mouth-dissolving Films

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• MEA

• South Africa

