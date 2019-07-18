Superdry Lets Shoppers "Klarna It" With Latest Payments Partnership In the US & UK

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British contemporary fashion brand Superdry and leading payments provider Klarna have today announced a perfect-fit partnership, enabled by Adyen. Superdry customers are now able to Pay later or Pay in 3 in the UK, and later this month will be able to Pay in 4 in the US, making everything from jackets to jeans more accessible to Superdry customers globally.

The introduction of new payment methods is the first wave of a global partnership, which will be further enhanced later on this year, when Klarna's flagship Pay later product is rolled out internationally across markets.

The partnership comes as Superdry continues to focus on offering a superior customer experience for its new and returning shoppers, with Klarna identified as the best partner for a payments makeover.

Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna commented: "Partnering with Superdry and helping them bring a first class shopping and payments experience to their millions of consumers, has been a fantastic process bolstering their existing reputation as an innovative brand. It's an exciting new partnership and another global retail superbrand added to our portfolio."

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Ecommerce at Superdry added: "When we looked to update how we let our customers pay, Klarna was an obvious choice for us. Renowned as the 'payments people', we wanted to deal with experts who could offer simple onboarding, allowing our customers to receive maximum flexibility with minimum disruption to site. Adyen and Klarna delivered on all of that, and once live, we can't wait to see the reaction to flexible and alternative payments, as we strive to provide the best experience for our customers."

About Klarna

It's all about smoooth (yes, with 3 ooo's). Klarna is one of the world's leading payments providers and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionise the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, the fintech unicorn gives online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time — offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience.

Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants, including ASOS, Topshop, H&M and JD Sports in the UK, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

Klarna Products

Pay in 3

For shoppers using Pay in 3, the first of these payments is taken at the point of purchase, either via debit or credit card. The second and third payments are taken automatically on days 30 and 60, with no interest or fees applied, ever.

Pay later

Pay later is Klarna's most popular product and allows shoppers to try before they buy. Customers have either 14 or 30 days — depending on the merchant — to pay for their goods after the item is shipped, with no interest or fees applied, ever.

https://www.klarna.com/uk/

About Superdry

Fusing iconic vintage Americana and high-impact Japanese graphic imagery with a British twist, Superdry is a global digital brand designed for attitude not age. Our products, like our customers are not one-dimensional. Each piece allows you to wear it in your own way and tell your own story. Authentic vintage washes, high-quality fabrics and iconic hand drawn graphics combine to create future classics that make you look and feel amazing.

