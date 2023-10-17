NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperFeast, an Australian-based supplier of supplemental herbs and mushrooms, has received the Best Traditional Vitality Tonic for its Deer Antler Herbal Extract by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. SuperFeast stands out among its peers for its superior sourcing practices, guided by the philosophy of Dì Dào, to provide the most potent tonic herbs and mushrooms from their original source.

According to a recent report, the global herbal supplements market reached US$ 34.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 52.4 billion by 2028, showing a growth of 7.1% CAGR from 2023-2028. This exponential growth can be attributed to rising consumer health concerns and the demand for preventative healthcare products. SuperFeast, an Australian-based supplier of supplemental herbs and mushrooms, has received the Best Traditional Vitality Tonic for its Deer Antler Herbal Extract by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. SuperFeast stands out among its peers for its superior sourcing practices, guided by the philosophy of Dì Dào, to provide the most potent tonic herbs and mushrooms from their original source.

According to a recent report , the global herbal supplements market reached US$ 34.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 52.4 billion by 2028, showing a growth of 7.1% CAGR from 2023-2028. This exponential growth can be attributed to rising consumer health concerns and the demand for preventative healthcare products. Moreover, the rising incidence of conditions like diabetes and obesity and an aging global population have boosted the need for dietary supplements to reduce health hazards.

Positioned for exceptional growth in this extensive market, SuperFeast's Deer Antler Herbal Extract offers a 100% natural solution that confers numerous health benefits, including healthy stress response, energy and vitality, healthy tendons and bones, hormonal health, and increased libido. Carefully sourced according to Dì Dào philosophy, SuperFeast's deer antler velvet is harvested from the young horn of Cervus Nippon deer as it undergoes the formation of new mammalian bone. The deer are cared for in northeastern China, never raised for meat, and enjoy exploring open pastures.

With the increasing demand for preventative healthcare products, SuperFeast's Deer Antler Herbal Extract appeals to older and younger consumers alike. With its recent accolade and an ever-growing loyal customer base, the company is positioned to further its mission to improve the health, healing, and happiness of people and the planet.

SuperFeast is a 100% family-owned business founded by Mason Taylor, a renowned tonic herbalist. It is available directly to consumers through their website and other online retailers. [ See additional details. ]

