Jan. 30, 2024

SuperFeast's JING Blend is awarded the Best Energy Rejuvenation & Wellness Supplement of 2024 by Optimal Health News, a digital publication. SuperFeast stands out for its superior sourcing practices guided by the philosophy of Dì Dào. This approach ensures the procurement of the most potent tonic herbs and mushrooms directly from their original sources.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperFeast's JING Blend product is honored by Optimal Health News, a digital publication, as the Best Energy Rejuvenation & Wellness Supplement for 2024. This acknowledgment underscores SuperFeast's outstanding contributions to the industry, reinforcing its position as a premier herbal supplement provider. The brand is committed to inspiring individuals to connect with nature and prioritize their health through ancient wisdom. [See full press release.]

SuperFeast's JING Blend product is honored by Optimal Health News, a digital publication, as the Best Energy Rejuvenation & Wellness Supplement for 2024. This acknowledgment underscores SuperFeast's outstanding contributions to the industry, reinforcing its position as a premier herbal supplement provider.
A recent analysis indicates that the global market value for herbal supplements was $34.5 billion in 2022, with projections estimating it will reach $52.4 billion by 2028. This suggests a compounded annual growth rate of 7.1% between 2023 and 2028. Key factors propelling the market expansion include the growing recognition among consumers of the advantages of herbal supplements, an emphasis on ethical sourcing methods, a rising preference for diets centered around plant-based nutrition, and an increase in health-aware individuals looking for natural substitute solutions.

Positioned for significant growth in this expansive market, SuperFeast's JING Blend taps into the most revered Jing herbs of the Taoist herbal tradition. This formulation is designed for individuals seeking to restore their body's vital energy depleted due to prolonged stress, which is typical of the Western way of life. Carefully sourced according to Dì Dào philosophy, SuperFeast's JING Blend harvests herbs in harmony with their growth cycle, considering the interplay with the atmosphere, bacteria, insects, mycelium, tree networks, and stars.

The increasing demand for herbal supplements makes SuperFeast's JING Blend an appealing option for consumers seeking an energy rejuvenation solution. With this accolade and an ever-growing loyal customer base, SuperFeast is positioned to further its mission to improve the health, healing, and happiness of individuals and the planet.

SuperFeast was founded by Mason Taylor, a renowned tonic herbalist. Its JING Blend is available directly to consumers through the website and other online retailers. [See full press release.]

Optimum Health News is a digital publication serving an audience located primarily in the United States.

