Superfeet Secures New Balance License Agreement

The new line of New Balance insoles built on the signature foundation of Superfeet shape, features three distinct purpose-built collections - Casual, Running, and Sport. In addition to delivering a fresh offering of off-the-shelf products curated to meet the needs of the New Balance consumer, New Balance will offer their shoppers custom created insoles. Combining Fitstation by HP + Volumental, 3D scanning and gait analysis technology, New Balance custom insoles will feature 3D-printed-caps manufactured on HP Jet Fusion printers and assembled into finished insoles at the Flowbuilt Manufacturing facility in Washington state.

"New Balance is known around the world for delivering unsurpassed comfort to their customers. We are honored to have been selected by New Balance as the company who will help build that legacy into the future," said John Rauvola, CEO and President of Superfeet, Inc. "The addition of New Balance insoles to the Superfeet portfolio provides us the opportunity to further our company mission of helping as many people as possible by providing Superfeet shape to even more customers."

"When selecting companies to represent the New Balance brand, we look to those who are as committed to serving athletes as we are," says Christine Madigan, Vice President of Accessories and Licensing at New Balance. "Superfeet's deep knowledge of the run category and more than 40 year track record in bringing innovative, high-quality products to market has earned trust from athletes of all abilities making them the perfect accessory for New Balance."

The new line of insoles are available immediately at New Balance stores, online and in select retailers.

ABOUT SUPERFEET: Superfeet is the leader in innovative over-the counter insoles and footwear for the active lifestyle and outdoor industries. For over 40 years Superfeet has focused on bringing innovative products to the market by seeking new solutions to everyday problems. Today, Superfeet has enabled countless people across the globe to experience a life of new possibilities by changing the way their footwear fits and functions. As a 100% employee owned company, Superfeet is dedicated to improving lives, giving 1% of profits and employee time to organizations that help people get back on their feet. For more information, visit: www.superfeet.com

ABOUT NEW BALANCE: New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create, and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for over 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance Made U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 6,000 associates around the globe, and in 2018 reported worldwide sales of $4.1 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com .

