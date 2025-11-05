Superfiliate Releases "The Partnership Ads Unlock" Report Revealing Critical Infrastructure Gaps Preventing Creator Marketing Scale

New Research Exposes How Brands Are Leaving Millions on the Table with Partnership Ads

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superfiliate , the creator marketing platform built for the new era of social commerce, today released "The Partnership Ads Unlock: Scaling the Future of Creator-Led Advertising," a comprehensive industry report examining the barriers preventing brands from scaling Meta Partnership Ads despite proven performance results.

Partnership Ads, Meta's preferred format for amplifying creator content, allow brands to boost organic creator posts as paid advertisements while maintaining the creator's authentic voice and handle. Unlike traditional whitelisting, Partnership Ads leverage signals from both the brand and creator accounts, resulting in superior performance and audience targeting. As the creator economy races toward $528 billion by 2030 and partnership ads are projected to become the dominant social advertising format, understanding how to scale these creator partnerships systematically has become critical for brands seeking sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

The report surveyed 24 fast-growing, direct-to-consumer brands collectively spending over $300 million annually on Meta Partnership Ads. The research revealed that while Partnership Ads deliver 19% lower cost per acquisition, 71% higher brand lift, and 53% higher click-through rates compared to traditional advertising, only 4% of brands are satisfied with their current investment levels in creator partnerships.

"Brands are leaving millions on the table with Partnership Ads. The performance data is overwhelming; Partnership Ads deliver superior results. But the operational foundation to scale them doesn't exist. Manual discovery of high-performing creators limits volume, authentication of creator ad accounts creates delays, and fragmented attribution across platforms prevents brands from identifying which partnerships are actually driving results," said Andy Cloyd, Co-Founder and CEO of Superfiliate.

Key Findings:

The Infrastructure Crisis Three interconnected challenges are preventing Partnership Ad scale: 45% of brands struggle with creator discovery based on accurate, actionable data 41% face difficulties measuring ad performance directly tied to creators 37% encounter friction authenticating creator ad accounts

Budget Unlocked by Better Tools 83% of surveyed brands would increase investment in creator partnerships with improved discovery infrastructure, with high-spending brands (over $250K monthly) 51% more likely to increase budgets compared to smaller spenders

Different Budgets Had Different Bottlenecks: Brands spending under $250K monthly cite attribution challenges (58% report lack of campaign-level transparency) Brands spending over $250K monthly identify authentication friction as the primary barrier (57% cite this as a major blocker)

Performance Validates Investment: 28% of brands spending $250K+ monthly report consistent 3-5x ROAS, demonstrating that systematic execution and investment in Partnership Ads drives superior outcomes



"Our data shows brands aren't struggling to prove Partnership Ads work, they're struggling to scale what already works. Brands know which creators perform well, but they have no systematic way to find more like them. Weeks get wasted negotiating permissions and walking creators through technical setup. When campaigns finally launch, performance data lives across different dashboards, making it nearly impossible to understand true ROI. What's missing isn't creativity or dollars. It's the infrastructure to turn successful partnerships into repeatable systems. We built our platform specifically to solve each bottleneck the research identified," said Anders Bill, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Superfiliate.

The report provides brands with a tactical blueprint for diagnosing where their Partnership Ads programs are breaking down and what infrastructure investments will unlock growth. Brands spending under $250,000 monthly can use the research to build the business case for attribution tools that provide campaign-level transparency. Brands already spending over $250,000 monthly will find validation for investing in streamlined authentication systems that reduce creator activation time from weeks to days.

Superfiliate's platform directly addresses each of the three bottlenecks the research identified as critical to scaling Partnership Ads. The Creator Discovery tool, enabled by Meta APIs, provides AI-driven creator recommendations using authenticated first-party data. One-click authentication streamlines creator permissioning that previously took weeks. The integrated Meta Ads Suite enables brands to launch campaigns and track performance at the creator level, creating a feedback loop that systematically improves program performance over time.

About Superfiliate : Superfiliate transforms how e-commerce brands leverage creator partnerships by solving the operational complexity that prevents effective scaling. Founded by former venture capitalist Andy Cloyd and product expert Anders Bill , the platform centralizes discovery, relationship management, payments, and analytics in one comprehensive solution. With approximately 60 employees, Superfiliate serves hundreds of leading brands seeking to build predictable, profitable creator marketing programs.

