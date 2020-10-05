Superfly Names Richard Black President, General Manager

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live entertainment and brand experience company Superfly snags former Momentum Worldwide Executive Richard Black for the role of President and General Manager of its agency business. The move bolsters Superfly's leadership team with an accomplished ad industry pro during a time when the company is expanding the agency side of its business. Black will leverage his expertise in leading an agency to build clients' brands and their businesses through creativity, community and innovative work. This is a new role at Superfly and will report to co-founder Rich Goodstone.

"Richard has the skill set and deep expertise we've been looking for to lead our agency business," said Rich Goodstone, co-founder of Superfly. "As we continue to advance the company's growth, Richard will play a pivotal role in shaping our agency offering at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce. We're thrilled to have him on our team."

Black brings a diverse skill set and expertise within experiential, sponsorship, entertainment, shopper, content, digital and social landscapes within business-to-consumer and business-to-business and has held management and leadership roles on both agency and client sides of the business.

"We're at a turning point and there's no better time to reshape how the world plays & connects. Brands are looking for partners who can help them navigate their shifting priorities and create new business models that maximize ROI by earning the trust, advocacy and spend of their customers through brand experiences," said Richard Black, President & General Manager, Superfly. "Superfly was born experiential. We build communities and fandoms around brands through thought-provoking and cutting edge ideas that drive business results. I'm honored to join this talented team during these transformative times and am looking forward to shaping the future and redefinition of experiential."

During his tenure at global experiential agency Momentum Worldwide, Black held numerous executive leadership positions including CGO, CMO and GM of the flagship New York office. Black modernized the agency's brand vision across all communication channels and increased client acquisition year-over-year, as well as achieved unprecedented New York office growth while leading over 200+ associates. Black set the standard for business leadership with a client roster including Fortune 100 brands like American Express, Verizon, Samsung, facebook, Porsche, Google, SAP, and more.

Black begins in his new role at Superfly immediately and will be based in the New York headquarters.

About Superfly

Superfly is a live entertainment and brand experience company shaping how the world plays and connects. Founded in 1996, Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity, such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands and The FRIENDS Experience that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Additionally, Superfly strategically helps brands establish and raise their profile through programming, design, digital, social, influencer and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly/ , and follow Twitter @Superfly, Facebook www.facebook.com/superfly and Instagram @superflypresents.

SOURCE Superfly

Related Links

https://superf.ly

