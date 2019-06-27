Superfly to Bring The Seinfeld Experience to New York City this Fall

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superfly today announced the fall opening of The Seinfeld Experience, a new attraction in New York City that provides a fully immersive behind-the-scenes look at the legendary television show.

The Seinfeld Experience will allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of SEINFELD through an exploration of classic show moments and beloved characters. The ticketed experience will feature interactive exhibits designed to bring SEINFELD to life that include iconic costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations, and props from the show as well as never before seen content. In addition, the space will feature a retail store that offers limited edition and exclusive merchandise specific to the show and The Seinfeld Experience.

SEINFELD, which premiered almost exactly 30 years ago (July 5, 1989), widely is recognized as one of the greatest shows, and the most popular sitcom, in television history. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards. It was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, was listed in the top five of the 100 greatest television shows of all time by Rolling Stone in 2016, and was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll in 2012.

"We're thrilled to bring The Seinfeld Experience to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters," said Jonathan Mayers, Co-founder, Superfly. "A show as iconic as SEINFELD should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence."

"As our fans celebrate the 30th anniversary of SEINFELD, we are thrilled to partner with Superfly to introduce an authentic experience that pays tribute to the sitcom's most iconic scenes, catch phrases and characters," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Since it premiered back in 1989, SEINFELD has been a cultural touchstone for so many and we hope that through this experience fans will be able to relive their favorite moments."

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90's TV show," said Jerry Seinfeld. "All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

Located in the Gramercy neighborhood in Manhattan, the ticketed experience will open in the fall, operating 7 days a week. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months and will be available for purchase through February 2020 via www.theseinfeldexperience.com .

The Seinfeld Experience is the latest Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Superfly collaboration. Superfly, live entertainment producers and co-creators of large scale music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, launched its comedy festival, Clusterfest, in 2017. The inaugural Clusterfest, which included Jerry Seinfeld as a headliner, featured a full set re-creation of the iconic SEINFELD apartment along with the Superfly-created Monk's Cafe and Soup stand facade serving themed food and drink.

Additional details will be available in the coming months. For more information about The Seinfeld Experience please visit www.theseinfeldexperience.com and follow @theseinfeldexperience on Instagram.

About Superfly

Superfly is on a mission to shape how the world plays and connects through shared experience. Founded in 1996, Superfly's expertise is bringing people together at the intersection of culture and commerce through iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, Clusterfest, and Grandoozy as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly's creative and strategic offering helps brands like Citi, Intel and Google establish and raise their profile and navigate the cultural marketing landscape through programming, design, digital, social and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Learn more at http://superf.ly/, and follow on Twitter @Superfly, Facebook www.facebook.com/superfly and Instagram @superflypresents.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

