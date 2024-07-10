Superfood Powders Market Size in UK is set to grow by USD 6.74 billion from 2024-2028, Health benefits of superfood powders to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfood powders market size in UK is estimated to grow by USD 6.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.09% during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the global superfood powders market are addressing the volatility in prices through various strategies. These include forward contracts with suppliers to secure stable pricing, diversification of sourcing regions to mitigate supply chain risks, and investment in research and development to explore sustainable farming practices. Despite challenges posed by fluctuating prices, the market continues to thrive driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits and growing demand for new superfood varieties. Key players such as Aduna, Unilever PLC, and others are actively adapting to ensure market stability and meet consumer expectations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfood powders market in uk 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Organic, Conventional, , and ), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered UK Key companies profiled Aduna, Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Creative Nature Ltd., Dream Magic Superfood Powders, Euro Taste GMBH, Hion Ltd., Indigo Herbs Ltd., Marvellous Superfood, Miracle Leaf Wellness Ltd., MySuperFoods Ltd., Natures Aid Ltd., Navi Organics Ltd., NutriSuperFoods, Nutrisure Ltd., Nuzest Life Pty Ltd., PharmaCare Europe Ltd., Rheal Superfoods Ltd., Sunfood, Unilever PLC, and Vegatox

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Superfood Powders market in the UK is witnessing an upward trend, with quinoa and chia seeds continuing to be popular choices. However, there is a growing preference for other types of superfood powders, such as turmeric, moringa, pulses, cacao, spirulina, baobab, acai, and maca powders. Turmeric powder, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, is gaining traction in the market, particularly in functional food and beverages that support post-workout recovery and supplements for the aging population. Moringa powder, rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, is another rising star, with potential uses as a beauty food ingredient and in anti-aging products. Additionally, there is a growing demand for algae-based superfood powders. These newer varieties and ingredients are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Superfood Powders market in the UK is thriving, fueled by the trend towards healthy living and the desire for nutrient-dense, immunity-boosting, and detoxifying foods. Superfoods like Moringa, Chia seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Sunflower seeds, and Blueberries are popular choices for their antioxidant properties and ability to reduce inflammation. Brands and companies are catering to this demand with a range of natural, organic superfood powders, available in teas, green smoothies, salads, and functional foods like protein shakes, energy bars, and baked goods. As consumers become increasingly conscious of diet-related diseases like obesity and diabetes, there's a growing interest in eco-friendly and socially responsible food options. Superfood powders offer nutrient-rich alternatives to inflammation-producing foods, supporting gut health, brain health, and cognitive function. With an online distribution channel, these powders are accessible to millennials and those with busy lifestyles, making them a convenient addition to a healthy, balanced diet. Functional superfood powders, such as adaptogenic and immune support blends, offer additional benefits like stress reduction and antioxidant protection. As the market continues to evolve, we can expect to see more plant-based, vegan, and conventional superfood products, as well as superfruit and adaptogenic blends, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Market Challenges

• The Superfood Powders Market in the UK faces significant challenges due to the volatile pricing of key ingredients. Acai berries, a major superfood, experience price fluctuations due to supply shortages caused by environmental challenges and production disparities in their primary production region in South America. Similarly, chia seeds and cacao have also faced price volatility due to increasing demand and supply imbalances. These price fluctuations create production challenges and demand-supply gaps in the market, potentially impacting the profitability of manufacturers. Addressing these pricing challenges will be crucial for the growth of the Superfood Powders Market in the UK.

• The Superfood Powders market in the UK is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness towards nutrient-dense dietary options. Key categories include Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants, Blueberries, Plant-based superfood powders, vegan superfood powders, Adaptogenic superfood powders, and Functional superfood powders. Challenges include ensuring Immune support and Cognitive function through these powders. Eco-friendly practices are a priority, with use in Smoothies, Protein shakes, Energy bars, Baked goods, and even Personal care makers and Beauty brands. Traditional superfoods like Fruits, Nuts, and Seeds are being incorporated, with a focus on Organic sub-segment and Organic farming practices. However, concerns over Chemicals, Pesticides, and GMOs persist. Collaborations, Ethical practices, and Certifications are crucial for branding and marketing. Beneficial substances like Proteins, Fiber, and Probiotics are added for Weight loss, Digestion, and Immunity. Health benefits extend to Chronic diseases, Juices, Yogurt, Oats, and more. Overall, the market requires strict Quality control and adherence to Regulations.

Segment Overview

This superfood powders market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Organic

2.2 Conventional

2.3

2.4 Geography 3.1 Europe



1.1 Offline- Supermarkets and hypermarkets have become the leading distribution channels for superfood powders in the UK, driven by the expansion of the organized retail sector. The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous outlets offer consumers a wide range of products and the convenience of finding everything under one roof. Discounted prices and an enhanced shopping experience add to the appeal. Urbanization and the rise of convenience stores have also boosted sales, catering to consumers' preference for on-the-go products and shorter queues. Independent retailers and specialty stores further contribute to the market's growth, enabling players to reach consumers directly through their own retail outlets. Despite the temporary impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on sales through offline channels, the reopening of supermarkets and stores has revived market growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Superfood Powders market in the UK is witnessing significant growth as more and more consumers embrace a healthy lifestyle. Superfoods, known for their nutrient-dense properties, offer immunity boost, detoxification, stress reduction, and various other health benefits. These nutrient-rich options are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. Popular superfood powders include those made from blueberries, plant-based superfood powders, and vegan superfood powders. Brands and companies are offering a wide range of superfood powders in various forms, such as drinks and recipes, catering to the increasing demand for nutrient-dense dietary options. Millennials, in particular, are driving the growth of the market, as they seek convenient and easy-to-consume nutrient-rich options for weight loss, digestion, and overall health improvement. Superfood powders made from fruits and plant-based products are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide multiple health benefits with just a single serving.

Market Research Overview

The Superfood Powders market in the UK is thriving as more consumers prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Superfoods, such as Moringa, Chia seeds, Pumpkin seeds, and Sunflower seeds, are in high demand due to their nutrient-dense properties and ability to boost immunity, reduce stress, and support gut health. These nutrient-rich options are often used in green smoothies, teas, salads, and other natural foods as part of a diet aimed at preventing diet-related diseases like obesity and diabetes. Superfood powders offer functional benefits, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens, making them popular for immune support and cognitive function. Brands and companies are responding with eco-friendly and socially responsible practices, producing organic superfood powders and avoiding chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs. The market includes a range of superfood powders, from conventional to superfruit and plant-based options, as well as vegan and adaptogenic varieties. Superfood powders can be found in various forms, including smoothies, protein shakes, energy bars, baked goods, personal care makers, and beauty brands. E-commerce is a significant online distribution channel for superfood powders, with millennials driving demand for nutrient-rich dietary options. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek convenient, nutritious, and beneficial substances to support their overall health and wellbeing.

