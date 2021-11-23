Superfoods Market Size to grow by USD 115.62 bn |Technavio

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Archer Daniels Midland Co: The company offers food and beverage solutions for superfoods.

Creative Nature Ltd: The company offers superfoods such as cakes, waffles, and chocolates.

The company offers superfoods such as cakes, waffles, and chocolates. Del Monte Pacific Ltd: The company provides customized solutions to the institutional sector.

Superfoods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Superfruits



Superseeds And Supergrains



Edible Seaweed



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The superfoods market is driven by the growing adoption of superfoods, numerous health benefits of superfoods, and strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers.

Superfoods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 115.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood, and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

