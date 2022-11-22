Superfoods Market Size to Grow by USD 125.34 Billion, Superfruits to be Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market size is expected to grow by USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The superfoods market is driven by the growing adoption of superfoods. In addition, the application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products is anticipated to be a key trend in the market. Make confident decisions using our analysis and analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superfoods Market 2022-2026

Superfoods Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Superfruits - size and forecast 2021-2026

Superseeds and supergrains - size and forecast 2021-2026

Edible seaweed - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Superfoods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Market Segmentation

The superfruits segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Exotic fruits, including goji berries, acai berries, noni, and pomegranate, have large amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, and phytochemicals that prevent diseases such as heart diseases and strokes. Each superfruit has unique health benefits. For instance, kiwi can break down protein quickly and effectively. Beetroot is a natural blood purifier and detoxifier that helps in eliminating toxins from the human body. Moreover, with the rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020, consumers started to prefer superfruits such as berries, oranges, and watermelons to strengthen the immune system. Hence, owing to the various health benefits of superfruits, their demand is expected to rise high during the forecast period.

Major Superfood Companies and their Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers superfood products such as acidulants, alternative proteins, beans, pulses, nuts, and seeds.

Creative Nature Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as apple pie protein and salted caramel.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as Del Monte Vinamilk and Del Monte Vinamilk fresh milk.

General Mills Inc . - The company offers superfood product brands such as Cascadian Farm, Doolies, and Green Giant.

. - The company offers superfood product brands such as Cascadian Farm, Doolies, and Green Giant. Healthy Truth - The company offers superfood products such as organic sprouted cacao plant-based protein bars, organic sprouted mixed berry plant-based protein bars, and organic sprouted vanilla plant-based protein bars.

ITC Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as gluten-free flour, multi-millet mix, and ragi flour.

Navitas LLC - The company offers superfood products such as hemp seed, mulberries, and goji berries.

Barleans Organic Oils LLC

Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd.

Nua Naturals

Nutiva Inc.

Nutrisure Ltd.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Power Super Foods

Rhythm Foods

Suncore Foods Inc.

Sunfood

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The Apax Group Inc.

Avocado Oil Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The health benefits of avocado oil are driving the avocado oil market growth. Avocado is rich in nutrients and has a high amount of proteins, iron, magnesium, vitamins, and minerals. It has a good amount of omega-3 fats, oleic acid, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, E, K, and C.

Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives are driving the fermented food and drinks market growth. Many players are differentiating their products from that of their rivals by using innovative packaging. For instance, in 2017, SINGHA launched U Beer 2017 with an ABV of 5% in Thailand.

Superfoods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 125.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

