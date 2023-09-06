Superfoods Market to grow by USD 64.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing adoption of superfoods to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market is expected to grow by USD 64.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of superfoods is notably driving the superfoods market. However, factors such as High threat from substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Superfruits, Superseeds and supergrains, Edible seaweed, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superfoods Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, sporting goods stores, department shops, and independent retailers are the offline distribution channels that generate revenue from selling products. To survive in the competitive market, retailers are introducing new retail and business strategies such as better pricing schemes and more comprehensive assortments. Furthermore, to achieve a high volume of sales, retail businesses place innovative displays in their selling strategies and on the Internet. Retailers are attempting to expand into other areas to increase their offline sales. In addition, during the forecast period, higher pricing strategies are also expected to drive market growth for superfoods. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the offline segment growth in the superfoods market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the largest market for superfoods. Increasing consumer awareness of the broad range of health benefits provided by superfoods is a key factor driving market growth in the region. The strong growth of this market is due to the regular launch of superfood products. Avocados, acai berries, blueberries, and other berry varieties were some of the most popular fruits in the superfruit product category within the US market in 2020. In 2020, demand for superfoods was particularly high, including acai berries, blueberries, quinoa, amaranth, chia seeds and spirulina. In addition, Fermented foods, such as kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, and miso, are likely to be the most widely consumed superfoods in the US during the forecast period. Furthermore, to meet the rising demand in this region, companies such as ArcherDanielsMidlandCo., NavitasLLC, and SunFOOD offer a variety of superfoods. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights 

The superfoods market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nirvaanic Life Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., OMG Food Company LLC, Power Super Foods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., and NutriAsia Inc. View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Superfoods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 64.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nirvaanic Life Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., OMG Food Company LLC, Power Super Foods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., and NutriAsia Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

