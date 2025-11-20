Supergoop! Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Beauty Industry Leader Melis del Rey to Join as CEO and Board Director on December 8, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supergoop!, the brand changing the way people think about sunscreen, today announced the appointment of Melis del Rey as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, effective December 8, 2025. Widely recognized for her expertise in brand building, beauty technology innovation, and scaling businesses with strong retail partnerships to unlock shared growth, Ms. del Rey brings more than two decades of experience in the global beauty and consumer products industry.

Supergoop! welcomes Melis del Rey as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.

With a career spent shaping some of the world's most influential consumer businesses, her leadership spans roles at both Amazon and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, Ms. del Rey served as General Manager of Amazon U.S. Health and Beauty where she led a major transformation of Amazon's U.S. Beauty business, evolving it from a replenishment-driven channel into a leading beauty destination, known for its immersive, innovative, and personalized shopping experiences.

"Melis is a dynamic and visionary leader with a proven track record of building global brands, strengthening retail partnerships, and delivering exceptional consumer experiences," said Edgar Huber, Chairman of the Board, Supergoop!. "Her innovative approach to brand building and deep expertise across beauty, e-commerce, and omnichannel strategy make her uniquely suited to lead Supergoop! into its next era of growth. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Greg for his leadership during this transition period and for his continued contributions as a valued Board member."

Gregory Polcer, who has been serving as Interim CEO since May 2025, will work closely with Ms. del Rey to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Mr. Polcer will continue to serve on the Supergoop! Board of Directors.

"Supergoop! is one of those rare brands that defines a category rather than simply participating in it," said Ms. del Rey. "The brand's commitment to innovation, education, and joyful sun protection has already transformed how people think about SPF. I'm thrilled to help accelerate that momentum — expanding our impact, deepening consumer connection, and bringing Supergoop!'s mission into more routines around the world."

"It has been an honor to serve as Interim CEO during this important transition," said Mr. Polcer. "Supergoop! is in a strong position, with a passionate team, a loyal consumer base, and a clear mission that continues to resonate globally. Melis is the right leader to take over the CEO role, and I look forward to all that Supergoop! will continue to achieve under her leadership."

Ms. del Rey has spent her career at the forefront of innovation, consumer insight, and category transformation. She began her career as an engineer and researcher in academia, earning a Ph.D. in New Product Development & Engineering Design and a B.Eng. in Manufacturing Engineering and Operations Management from The University of Nottingham. She brought that technical rigor to Procter & Gamble, where she spent more than a decade in marketing and sales leadership roles across the company's global beauty portfolio. Over the past 11 years, she built and scaled Amazon's global Health and Beauty businesses, transforming the beauty offering from a replenishment-driven channel into a leading beauty destination, recognized for its immersive, innovative, and personalized shopping experiences. She also serves on the Board of Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), a leading non-profit organization advancing women's leadership in the beauty industry.

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin—wear SPF! For more information, visit www.supergoop.com .

SOURCE Supergoop!