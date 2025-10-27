The leading gut health brand's Foundational Daily Fiber and GLP-1 Daily Support fiber blends are now available in-store at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supergut , the leader in gut health innovation, has launched nationwide in Walmart stores starting Monday, October 27th.

This milestone expansion brings Supergut's prebiotic fiber blends to Walmart shelves across the country, making it easier than ever for millions of consumers to support their gut health and overall wellness.

Supergut Launches at Walmart Nationwide

Supergut products available in Walmart stores include:

Foundational Daily Fiber: Unflavored Canister ($24.96), Unflavored 8ct Stickpack ($15.96), and Peach Mango Canister ($24.96).





Unflavored Canister ($24.96), Unflavored 8ct Stickpack ($15.96), and Peach Mango Canister ($24.96). GLP-1 Daily Support: Unflavored Canister ($29.96), Unflavored 8ct Stickpack ($15.96), and Blood Orange Canister ($29.96).

In a time when nearly 95% of Americans fall short of their daily fiber needs, Supergut is on a mission to close the gap with effective, simple solutions.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in making gut health accessible and convenient for everyone," says Tracey Warner Halama, CEO of Supergut. "It's not just about improved digestion; it's about empowering people to take control of their overall health through the gut."

With this expansion, Supergut continues its mission to close the fiber gap and redefine how people think about gut health–making it mainstream, manageable, and effective. The Foundational Daily Fiber and GLP-1 Daily Support fiber blends were developed to help consumers power their wellness by starting with the gut.

While both fiber blends are rooted in Supergut's premium ingredient approach to gut health, Foundational Daily Fiber and the GLP-1 Daily Support serve distinct wellness goals.

Foundational Daily Fiber is focused on supporting digestive health, optimizing a healthy gut microbiome, and promoting regularity, while GLP-1 Daily Support is designed to aid in appetite control as well as support digestion, heart health, and healthy blood sugar levels.

About Supergut:

Supergut is a leading gut-health brand that helps you feel superhuman by supporting whole-body wellness with easy, effective, and enjoyable fiber-based solutions. With 95% of Americans not getting enough fiber, Supergut helps bridge the gap with premium prebiotic blends made from superfood ingredients. Guided by the mission to supercharge health through a focus on the gut microbiome, Supergut is redefining wellness with accessible products that deliver real results. With a unique blend of resistant starch from green banana, Solnul®, Sunfiber®, and soluble vegetable fiber, Supergut supports digestion, blood sugar, metabolism, skin health, and more. More information can be found at supergut.com .

Media Contact:

Charlotte Murphy

708-927-0755

[email protected]

SOURCE Supergut