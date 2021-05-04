SUPERHERO 6 Launches First Social Media Site For Fans Across The Globe With 1st Vader Supercar

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superhero 6, a global Superheroe fan social media site has launched today with global signups. The all-inclusive social site will be the first to drive revenue from tech and mobile companies. Superhero 6 fans will make money and receive a yearly bonus from testing and giving opinions from technology products, mobile apps, digital games, and toys! SUPERHERO 6 will be the first to ban advertising, scams, bullying, racism, shaming, and sexism on their all-in-one social SUPERHERO fan-site that caters exclusively to Superheroe fans all over the globe. Most if not all will find everything they're looking for on the exclusive site. For instance, a fan can use the Uborrow platform if they choose not to spend a thousand dollars on the next costume for a convention. they will be allowed to borrow another fan's Cool Superhero Costume. Fans will pay a small rental and shipping fee and return it when you're done, all in good order. This is just an example of the 22 platforms that will be in place by the end of 2021.

Superhero 6 will mark the day at introducing a Vader Super Car built by superhero 6 fans that will excite tourists in Florida. Selfies will be at a new high. May the fourth be with us all.

Please see the numerous and fascinating platforms that will bring people from all walks of life together like never before. Everyone has Jedi and a Vader in them, who will you be?

The all-in-one Superhero site will offer everything fans love all in-house that you will not find anywhere else. The entire site will be up and functional by the end of this year. Most platforms on SUPERHERO 6 will be live by the end of Summer 2021.

"The majority of social sites today gave way to an easy decision to build a site where superhero fans can go and feel safe and secure and feel like a real family," said Gary German, CEO of Superhero 6.

