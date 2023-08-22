Superheroes Unite for a Worthy Cause at the 7th Annual Superhero Race Against Cancer 5K

Annual event hosted by Celebration Health & Wellness

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to wear capes and lace up your sneakers. Celebration's Lakeside Park is set to transform into a haven for superheroes on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The occasion? The highly anticipated Annual Superhero Race Against Cancer 5K, is held in September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month & Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. This event is dedicated to raising awareness and crucial funds for families battling ovarian and pediatric cancers.

Hosted by the local non-profit organization, the M Family Foundation, the event is geared towards rallying communities and providing vital financial assistance to families enduring the harsh realities of these illnesses.

For those who may not be runners, walkers, or roller enthusiasts, the Superhero Race Against Cancer offers a multitude of avenues for engagement. Prospective participants can explore opportunities to become fundraisers, lend a helping hand as volunteers, or even join as sponsors to contribute to the cause.

The M Family Foundation is more than just a non-profit; it's a beacon of hope for families navigating the tumultuous waters of a cancer diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis not only transforms lives but also burdens families with unforeseen financial demands. The heart-wrenching reality is that many of the foundation's supported families receive terminal diagnoses, with conditions such as inoperable brain tumors or advanced Stage 3 or 4 cancers. Amidst the emotional turmoil, everyday expenses such as medical bills, housing, utilities, and transportation expenses continue to mount.

The M Family Foundation takes a personalized approach to each family's unique situation, offering relief and reducing the financial strain that can eclipse the precious moments shared with loved ones. By providing this critical support, the foundation allows families to channel their energies toward creating memories and cherishing the moments that matter most.

The anticipation continues to mount as the Annual Superhero Race Against Cancer draws nearer. The event promises an engaging and empowering experience for all participants and underscores the significance of collective action in bringing about positive change. Whether you're an avid runner, a compassionate supporter, or someone searching to make a difference, the Superhero Race Against Cancer welcomes everyone to stand together against these formidable diseases.

To learn more about the M Family Foundation's endeavors, mission, and how you can become involved, please visit their website [www.mfamilyfoundation.org].

For media inquiries or more information about the Annual Superhero Race Against Cancer 5K, please contact:

Ambre Devoti

[email protected]

208-755-8241

