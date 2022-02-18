Superhydrophobic Coatings Market to Expand at CAGR of 34.1% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global superhydrophobic coatings market was valued at US$ 12.67 Mn in 2020. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global superhydrophobic coatings market is estimated to cross the mark of US$ 319.52 Mn by 2031. The rapid rise of the global superhydrophobic coatings market can be attributed to rising demand for superhydrophobic coatings from a range of end-use industries, such as the electronics & telecommunications, building & construction, textile & leather, and automotive.

The worldwide growth in the electronics and telecommunications industries is projected to fuel the expansion of the global superhydrophobic coatings market. As they are heat resistant and easy to apply on the surface, superhydrophobic coatings are widely used in electronics and telecommunications sectors. They are important for protecting delicate electrical components from water damage. The need for water-resistant electronic items is predicted to expand even more in the upcoming years, due to increasing disposable incomes and resulting demand for better & lasting products. This factor is projected to drive the global superhydrophobic coatings market during the forecast period.

The superhydrophobic coatings market in North America is being fueled by the strong growth of electronics and telecommunications industries, as well as the revival of the building & construction business, particularly in the U.S.

Key Findings of Market Report

Building and construction, as well as automotive, are important end-use industries for superhydrophobic coatings. Environmentally friendly, superhydrophobic coatings are suitable with masonry, concrete, ceramics, and composite substrates. These coatings are also suitable for waterproofing ceramic floor and wall tiles, roofs, and cement walls in both external and interior structures.

The textile and leather end-use categories are expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, providing profitable opportunities for market participants. The growing demand for dirt-resistant and protective apparel in military, as well as self-cleaning garments for everyday use is expected to increase the demand for superhydrophobic coatings in textile and leather industries.

Healthcare & medical, electronics & telecommunications, textile & leather, automotive, building & construction, optical, and power generation are a few of the industries that make use of superhydrophobic coatings. Electronics and telecommunications accounted for around 32% of the global superhydrophobic coatings market in 2020, in terms of demand. Due to the increasing use of superhydrophobic coatings in semiconductors, consumer electronics, and other electronic components, the category is likely to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Western European countries such as the U.K. and Germany are expected to be major consumers of superhydrophobic coatings

Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

Superhydrophobic coatings resist water and protect against microbial development, dust, corrosion, water, oil spills, and various other liquids. Self-cleaning window glasses, textiles, and paints as well as low-friction and antimicrobial surfaces benefit from superhydrophobic coatings. They can also be used to prevent corrosion in alloys and metals.

Due to increasing development in the consumer electronics industry and expanding residential development & infrastructure activities in the region, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. China , India , and numerous ASEAN nations are projected to mirror this scenario in the years to come.

Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Rust-Oleum Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

UltraTech International Inc.

Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc.

DryWired LLC

Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: Segmentation

End Use Type

Electronics & Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Textile & Leather

Automotive

Medical & Health Care

Others

