Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson to Receive National Educator of the Year Award

Since becoming Superintendent in 2011, Dr. Woodson led Indiana's first district-wide implementation of International Baccalaureate, spearheaded critical fundraising that included building a new middle school that intentionally considers the link between architecture and learning, and added key support staff and services that have helped dramatically reduce suspensions of middle grades students. "When a community has a strong system of public education, residents of all ages can thrive. Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Woodson, Indianapolis has seen the benefits of the thoughtful development of the minds of our young people," added Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Educators like Dr. Woodson can have a transformative impact on countless students' lives, and I'm grateful that she is a member of our community in particular."

Dr. Woodson attributes her success to her team and the strong Washington Township community. "It's an amazing honor and a humbling honor and something that I certainly couldn't celebrate without celebrating all of the staff that works hard in our school and around me every single day."

While COVID-19 continues to impact schools across the country, Dr. Woodson is optimistic for the future of education. "We are reinventing schools right now. It's really an exciting place to be if we step back and look at how we are reimagining schools for the future. We're going to get through this and we're going to get through this together."

