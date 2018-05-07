Superion Labs Brings AI And IoT-Powered Innovations To The Public Sector

Superion has hired Rich LeCates, a former law enforcement leader with direct expertise in bringing analytics solutions to local law enforcement. LeCates will drive innovation in strategic forecasting, analytics, video intelligence, and voice assisted offerings, among others. "We're leveraging AI to help law enforcement agencies make sense of all that data they've been collecting," said LeCates. "The insights they gain will catalyze a cascade of benefits, including the ability to forecast, with the highest probability, where incidents will occur and to prioritize where they should deploy and engage in the community. This will lead to less crime, fewer victims, lower medical and incarceration costs, and greater public confidence. Our goal is to empower public safety agencies so that citizens will never again have to ask, 'Where is a police officer when we need one?'"

Initially, Superion Labs will focus on ideas such as smart patrolling that enables law enforcement to make strategic decisions by analyzing crime data and recommending hour-by-hour patrol areas to effectively allocate officers among these areas. By incorporating recent advances in AI and IoT to public safety solutions, Superion delivers a powerful multiplier effect on the work done by law enforcement.

Recent transformational and disruptive technologies focused on commercial, retail, and consumer uses have served as good incubators for new innovations to emerge and evolve. But in this age of squeezed budgets for local government agencies, it is critical for them to understand which technologies truly make a difference in the lives of citizens. Superion CEO Simon Angove reflected on this trend, "Local governments are faced with the challenges of meeting greater citizen expectations with fewer resources and aging infrastructure amidst rapid and disruptive technological change. They are often struggling to keep up. By bringing innovative technologies that are already proven in the private sector to the public sector, Superion Labs positions us to provide our customers with the smartest, most agile and deeply unified solutions to transform public service operations and power amazing citizen experiences."

Superion Labs will be exhibiting at the SPARK 2018 Innovation Zone during exhibitor hours, Tuesday-Friday, June 5-8, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando.

About Superion

Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience, the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day. Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at superion.com.

