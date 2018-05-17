Superion Software Cuts Permit Processing Time by 70% in Tamarac, Florida

Offering the industry's broadest and most agile platform for local governments, Superion helps Tamarac to realign its internal procedures and provide smoother resident services. By leveraging the agility of their Superion systems, Tamarac automates fundamental processes such as bill pay and permit review, and provides convenient, online interactions for citizens. With this shift to a "private business-like" model, Tamarac powers better public experiences through transparency, ease of access, and responsive services.

"We're certainly a government agency, but we view ourselves as a business who provides a service and our residents as our customers," said Elise Boston, public information officer with the City of Tamarac. "It's a different way of looking at things, but also what we feel distinguishes us as a progressive city. We strive to stay one step ahead, and keep innovation at the heart of our short- and long-term planning."

As a result of its efforts, the city has garnered attention from national organizations. For two consecutive years (2016 and 2017), the Center for Digital Government and Government Technology have honored Tamarac with their "Digital Cities Survey Award," which recognizes communities who "best utilize technology to improve citizen services, enhance transparency and encourage citizen engagement." Specifically, Tamarac has topped the rankings of cities with 75,000 or fewer residents. "To us, it's a great accomplishment," said Levent Sucuoglu, director of IT with the City of Tamarac. "Everything we manage, every service that we provide is measured and tracked, and we get this information from our technology and our software."

Additionally, Tamarac is the first Florida city to adopt fully electronic permitting and planning-review processes, and its team has provided guidance to neighboring administrations seeking similar tech-powered enhancements. "This has been huge for us in terms of validating the investments we've made in our technology over time," said City Manager Michael Cernech. "So much of our economic development relies on the technologies that Superion provides, and we truly feel that it gives us a competitive advantage."

More recently, the city chose TRAKiT community development software by Superion to help tackle community development challenges. Once implemented, the system will enable the city to automate permit reviews and make all necessary paperwork available through an app or centrally-connected database.

The city cites positive feedback from residents around convenience and ease of use as return on its technology investments. "We invest every day, every month, and every year in new technologies that will better serve our employees and our community," added Cernech. "Superion has been the foundation of those efforts, and is a vital partner in our pursuit of excellence."

