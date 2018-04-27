Superion To Showcase Smart, Agile And Unified Finance Solutions At GFOA 2018

Superion Finance delivers a smart, agile, and unified budgeting experience for more effective and efficient agency operations and lower operating costs. Embedded with automation and analytics throughout the entire platform, the software's powerful workflow engine streamlines tasks and dramatically improves workforce productivity, financial performance, and business intelligence. For example, Douglas County, KS, saved $5-6 per payment transfer using ACH and reduced invoicing and purchasing time by 10-15 hours per week. Another customer, Tamarac, FL, received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) Program in 2017.

Additional advances include a responsive web and mobile interface designed to drive operational agility as it enables access from anywhere and on any device. Customizable workspaces tailor the user experience which facilitates easier access, analysis, and use of relevant data – from the department level down to individual user levels.

Chosen by hundreds of local government customers across the United States, Superion Finance provides a proven solution that leads to substantial revenue savings, faster results, and better insights into financial data.

Superion encourages GFOA attendees to visit booth number 523 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.

About Superion

Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience, the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day. Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at superion.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superion-to-showcase-smart-agile-and-unified-finance-solutions-at-gfoa-2018-300638063.html

SOURCE Superion

Related Links

http://www.superion.com/

