Superior Aluminum Alloys Diversifies Their Product Offerings to Include a Full Line of Aluminum Deox Products

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Aluminum Alloys, LLC today announced the successful launch of its newest product offering, deox rod/wire. This product is used by steel mills to remove oxygen from liquid steel during the steelmaking process.

"We are excited to announce the further diversification of our product offering to include deox rod/wire," said Denny Luma, President. "Our deox rod/wire product has been successfully tested and approved for production at several steel mills. We are looking forward to expanding this business."

About Superior Aluminum Alloys, LLC

Superior Aluminum Alloys, LLC is a leading secondary-aluminum smelter located in New Haven, Indiana, and was founded in 1997 by OmniSource, as an outlet for scrap aluminum collected through its operations. Superior Aluminum Alloys melts aluminum scrap to produce certified aluminum alloys in the form of ingots, sows, deox cones, deox bar, deox rod/wire and molten metal. Superior Aluminum Alloys is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

About OmniSource, LLC

OmniSource, LLC is one of North America's largest processors and distributors of scrap and secondary metals. OmniSource collects, processes, resells, and trades a wide variety of ferrous and nonferrous scrap. With more than 50 U.S. scrap collection and processing facilities, including 11 operating shredders, OmniSource has the capacity to process 7 million tons of ferrous scrap annually, and more than a billion pounds of nonferrous metals.

