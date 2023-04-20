Superior Choice Credit Union Announces Opening of Rice Lake, Wisconsin Branch

SUPERIOR, Wis. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Choice Credit Union announces the opening of a new branch in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. The newly built 8,000 square foot stand-alone building will be ready to service members on April 24th. The building will serve as a hub for SCCU that not only assists members but will have the ability to house back-office staff and departments such as training, community, and commercial. The building will include a state-of-the-art conference room, available for member use at no cost, which will also moonlight as a venue for the credit union to host complimentary public financial literacy sessions. This branch marks number 13 for Superior Choice Credit Union, as they continue to expand throughout the northwest Wisconsin and Minnesota regions.

"We are excited to be a part of the Rice Lake Community and have already felt the warmest welcome by Mayor Fonfara, the Chamber of Commerce, and many others. We look forward to participating in events, sponsoring local organizations, and learning what is important to Rice Lake," shared Tim Foster, SCCU President and CEO, adding "we are proud of this building and look forward to filling it with SCCU members and community members for many years to come."

The Rice Lake Branch hours are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM and Saturday 9AM-noon.

SCCU is committed to being community focused. For donation requests or to partner, visit: https://superiorchoice.com/about/community/

About Superior Choice Credit Union

Superior Choice Credit Union has been locally owned and operated by its members since 1932, with thirteen branches across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. SCCU provides a full suite of financial services from checking and savings to lending and credit card reward programs. Visit www.superiorchoice.com for more information.

